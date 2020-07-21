Us Profile: Arbuckle resident enjoys the town atmosphere
Lorraine Joy, 71, of Arbuckle likes Flamenco guitar, the small, country town atmosphere, and has always wanted to be a teacher. She agreed to be this week’s Us Profile subject. Read on:
Residence: Small house in Arbuckle built in the 50s in the “Silk Stocking District.”
Occupation: Owner of LoraineJoy’s Mobile Spa, TruAura Skincare Consultant, and a Colusa County Office of Education adult education teacher.
Music of choice: Spanish Flamenco Guitar or any song by Josh Turner. Anything Israeli Messianic in Hebrew. Jesús
Adrián Romero’s Band in Spanish.
Hobbies, interests: Dancing, piano, singing, gardening, Hebrew,
American history.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? ESL/Spanish teacher at Pierce High School.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? My Dad was born in Sutter. I was born in Yuba City. This area is home. Small country town atmosphere with friendly people.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? This is where I want to retire. I would love to spend a year in Israel in a kibbutz.
Dream vacation: Barcelona, Spain or Jerusalem, Israel.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Ten feet from Jon Voight, passing him on the street in Manhattan.
What would you do with a million dollars? Ten percent to Aglow International, 10 percent to church, 20 percent to my children, 10 percent to remodel house and landscape, 30 percent visit all 50 States and invest the rest.
Favorite memory to share: Taking my Spanish students to Spain in 2006.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Always wanted to be a teacher!
Favorite places in the area: Walking in the Wildlife Refuge, the Sutter Buttes, Rocco’s On the River, Plumas Street shopping, Calvary Christian Church.
Dream job: Being a TrūAura Beauty Director.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, “Lets Lift Our LEO Family,” and Aglow International.
Pet peeve: People who don’t obey the law!
What do you like about yourself? My enthusiasm, my smile and my photographic memory. My ability to learn foreign languages easily.
What/where is your heaven on earth? In an Aglow Conference or an ocean beach resort.
Favorite book: The Bible.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I don’t watch TV.
Favorite sports team: LA Dodgers or Dallas Cowboys.
Who should play you in a movie? Joan Baez.
What Do You Thnk?
Informal survey draws comments on testing
Want to draw some comments? Ask about testing.
The Appeal is conducting an informal online survey through this week concerning issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the questions: What about testing for coronavirus. Some 17 percent say they’ve been tested; 18 percent say they’d like to be but don’t know how to go about it; 9 percent say they’re scared to be tested; and 31 percent say it would be a waste of time. Some of the comments:
– “Even if you test negative today, next week or month you might be positive.”
– “It’s impossible to get tested and results take over a week. Testing needs to improve.”
– “I have very limited contact with anyone at all. I currently don’t feel the need to use a test on myself that could be used on someone more needful.”
– “I’m not going to get tested unless I am showing symptoms or feeling sick.”
If you’d like to throw in your two cents, go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicIssues or find a link on our website (appealdemocrat.com) or on our Facebook page.