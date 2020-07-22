Plumas Street reopened to traffic Tuesday
Plumas Street reopened to through traffic Tuesday.
A stretch of the busy roadway was shut down since Saturday to allow downtown businesses to expand their operations outdoors to allow for more patrons, following the latest
state requirements imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some downtown business people were enthusiastic. Some were not.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said the closure was stopped at the request of the Downtown Business Association after feedback was received from several local business owners expressing concerns about effects the roadway closure would have on their businesses.
Francisco Serrano, owner of Dance.Fit.Life, said the road closure would cause the business on Plumas Street to lose income, attendance and could possibly cause them to go out of business because of the inconvenience and lack of access for customers.
“So many of us are on the edge of going out of business because of the pandemic and now they are taking the only parking we have,” said Serrano on Monday.
After the plan to close the road was submitted to the City Council for approval, Serrano said he went around and spoke to other business owners in the area to get their reactions and collected 15 signatures of business people against the road closure.
Harris said that after the feedback, the decision was made to reopen the roadway.
“We are open to new ideas, and we are trying to be as flexible as possible,” said Harris. “This didn’t quite work out as anticipated but we will continue to explore new ideas.”
Sandee Drown, president of the Yuba City DBA and owner of the Happy Viking, said the DBA plans to shutdown Plumas Street for a Marketplace event on Aug. 8 and again sometime in September, but an official date for the second event has not been set at this time.
–Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Thnk?
Should schools open up or do all distance learning?
The polling is fairly decisive for most questions in an Appeal informal online survey: most people, by far, are concerned about the pandemic, wear masks, don’t think they need to be tested. Opinion isn’t so one-sided when it comes to schools.
The Appeal is conducting the survey through Friday concerning issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic – there were 185 respondents as of Wednesday afternoon.
We asked participants about how schools should react to the ongoing pandemic – should they stay closed, open up, or do a hybrid model of both. There was no decisive vote, but staying closed (39 percent) was in the lead. Another 24 percent said the schools should open up and 35 percent said they should do a hybrid of in-class and online instruction.
A sampling of the comments:
– “Kids need interaction and I’m hearing pediatricians ok it.”
– “If this vir
us is dangerous, the staff of the schools should not be exposed to so many people. Children do not keep their germs to themselves.”
– “I have a 72-year-old father living with me who has COPD and is on an inhaler and can’t afford for kids bringing something home to him.”
– “Last year online instruction was horrible. I hope for better education particularly in advanced topics. And stop paying teachers if they aren’t doing any instruction.”
If you’d like to throw in your two cents, go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicIssues or find a link on our website (appealdemocrat.com) or on our Facebook page.