Groups, institutions partner up to assist local businesses
Local business advocacy groups and financial institutions are partnering to assist navigation through the confusion around some government programs designed to help struggling business owners.
The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and the Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with banks and credit unions, are working with local businesses to assist them in navigating the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) loans.
“The chamber is dedicating much more time to education and advocacy in the face of COVID-19,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce. “As much as we can, we are trying to bring the most relevant and valuable information, resources and support to help businesses to rebuild, recover and come out of this resilient.”
Sanders, who said the YSEDC was instrumental in contracting with the chamber on the program, has already hosted some webinars with a variety of specialists who have helped business owners with the governmental programs and said there are more seminars planned as well as one-on-one help.
“We will have a Small Business Development Center consultant here one day per week to meet with businesses one-on-one starting Aug. 4,” she said. “We will be setting up a way for businesses to set up appointments with a consultant.”
She said there have been about 100 business owners who have connected with them about the program and have been a part of the webinars they’re hosting.
“We love our chamber members and, given the circumstances, we are extending this help to all business owners in Yuba-Sutter,” she said. “We understand the nuances with these programs can be overwhelming and they’re changing all the time so we will update it as needed.”
She said emergency preparedness, labor laws, human resources issues and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), are among the topics being discussed.
“There are so many moving targets and it’s challenging to follow the letter of the law,” Sanders said. “We want to make sure we’re equipping businesses to be healthy overall with everything that’s going on.”
Julie Morehead, president/CEO of the Bank of Feather River, said they’ve been providing expertise at some of the workshops as well.
“The PPP loan application process ended June 30, however it was extended into August now, so businesses can actually still apply for PPP loans,” Morehead said. “The sessions our bank has been involved with were primarily focused on the PPP forgiveness portion of it.”
She said the bank’s chief credit officer, Jeff Cryer, conducted one session and during another session they brought in the bank’s accounting firm, Moss Adams.
– Chris Kaufman, ckaufman@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?
Will a 3-season prep sports schedule work?
Football season is just around the corner ... or not? The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench into the sports works for this school year.
The California Interscholastic Federation has decided on a two-season prep sports schedule with all sports pushed back to December. The Northern Section is striking out on its own, however, and plans on three abbreviated seasons. We asked Facebook friends for their take on the situation. A couple responses:
– Scott Northrup: This is a sad and tragic necessity right now. If everyone starts wearing masks in public, starts truly following social distancing guidelines, and frequently washes their hands we might be able to get our schools back open, and these programs resumed. …
– Gary Baland: I would think that you could have safe conditioning programs so that the athletes are ready to go. Coaches could be teaching skills and maybe some one-on-one sessions. Leagues may have to be restructured and a number of schedules developed to fit the unknown conditions of this virus outbreak. …