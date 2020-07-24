Tales of times gone by–coming home to Marysville
By Dick Marquette
There’s always something good about coming home. It was 1946 when I came home … from a tiny hill village on the side of a volcanic mountain on the island of Luzon – I would always miss the aroma of the native campfire and I would miss the beautiful bird songs of the tropical jungle.
When the Army bus dipped down from the D Street bridge, I saw a city I scarcely remembered: there were neon lights everywhere and many nightclubs flourished…
The time I came down off the D Street bridge was at the beginning of the great city of many lights and nightclubs.
(Read more of Dick Marquette’s remembrances in our Family and Friends pages in the B section.)
Living with wildlife: How to stay safe
Christopher Hummel was delivering newspapers in the Yuba County foothills last week when he had a run-in with a large bear.
The unexpected encounter occurred as he was driving down Township Road in Browns Valley around 4 a.m. He said most of the customers he’s talked to since are unaware that bears are venturing down from higher elevations.
“It caught both of us off guard and he took to running as I slammed on my bakes,” Hummel said. “Over the years, delivering newspapers, this was the first time I saw a bear.”
Sean Pirtle, a Yuba County game warden with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said bear sightings in the foothills aren’t uncommon. The black bear population is expanding in the region. He said 99 percent of run-ins with black bears and mountain lions don’t result in any problems.
“Most of the time they will run away from you. If you are in a car, stay in the car,” Pirtle said. “The problem is when people illegally feed animals, which helps them get used to people – that’s when the problems start.”
Blackberries have bloomed, which is one source bears might be out foraging for. Blue oak acorns, which have yet to start dropping this year, are also another food source in the foothills that will draw bears, Pirtle said.
If someone runs into a bear or mountain lion while out hiking, he said, the best way to handle the situation is to yell and act big while slowly backing away from it, rather than turning and running.
“They are doing what they do. There are 40 million people in the state, so there are going to be run-ins,” Pirtle said. “Attacks are extremely rare. Lions and bears have an opportunity to grab people every day and that doesn’t happen. Most black bear attacks are related to feeding them because they become habituated to humans – that’s the worst thing anyone can do with wildlife. That’s why it’s illegal to feed big game animals in California. It changes their behavior and they lose their fear of humans.”
Pirtle said foothill residents can protect their property and themselves by making sure trash around their property is cleaned up and pet food has been put away. He said pets should also be secured at night to protect them from mountain lions, which are nocturnal predators.
“We don’t relocate bears. The only time we would is if it showed up in a tree in Marysville or something, in which case we would move it to the closest suitable habitat,” Pirtle said.
For more information about best practices when encountering wildlife, visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Living-with-Wildlife.
–Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com