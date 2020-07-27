Census Bureau plans to begin follow-up home visits in August
The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin non-response follow-up home visits Aug. 11 to collect information from households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
Marna Davis, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said as the census continues, there is a big push for responses at this time to avoid in-person visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very critical to respond now,” said Davis. “By responding to the census, you can really help to shape your community for the next 10 years.”
According to Davis, census takers equipped with personal protective equipment including facial coverings will visit households that have not submitted census data before the Aug. 11 non-response follow-up start date in an effort to compile responses for a more complete count.
“Census data informs funding for critical public services like healthcare, schools, roads, public transportation, homeless and senior services,” said Davis. “It also helps businesses decide where they should invest and hire in communities.”
As of Friday, California had a self-response rate of 63.6 percent, slightly higher than the national rate of 62.4 percent.
Sutter County had a response rate of 64.8 percent and Yuba City had a response rate of 65.7 percent.
Marysville had a response rate of 58.9 percent, slightly higher than the 57.8 percent response rate reported in Yuba County.
The city of Colusa had a 61.7 percent response rate while Colusa County as a whole had a response rate of 52.4 percent.
The census can be completed online at www.2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Davis said responses can be completed in just a few minutes and are available in 13 different languages.
The self-response period, which includes online, phone and mailed responses, has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The non-response follow-up period is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and will continue through Oct. 31.
For more information on the 2020 census visit https://www.census.gov.
– Lynzie Lowe,
What Do You Think?
Suggestions for how to weather the storm?
We’re wondering on our Facebook page what people are doing to cope with everything happening now: politics, schools, pandemic, etc.
We asked, “What do you say to someone who’s particularly down and about to give up?”
Here are a few responses:
Uriel Ramirez: Count your blessings and the storm of problems cannot last forever, it’s here only momentarily. At the moment, take advantage of the situation to self improve and do what we couldn’t do before.
Erik Brummett: In the words of Bill and Ted, “Be excellent to each other.”
Rosie Cross Kirkland: We would have had the curve straightened out if people would quit being selfish and stayed home. Wear a mask. Believe in science.