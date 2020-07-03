Celebrating the Fourth of July
Despite months of closures, face masks and social distancing, some Fourth of July traditions will still take place around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area today – not as many as usual, but some. Here’s a look:
Fireworks Shows
– A Yuba-Sutter fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be set off in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, however, there won’t be a designated viewing area to prevent mass gatherings. The fireworks should be visible from both sides of the river. For those that are not able to view the fireworks in person, a livestream of the display can be accessed by visiting the city of Marysville’s Facebook page.
– The Foothill Volunteer Firefighter Association will host the annual Fourth of July celebration at 16796 Willow Glen Road in Brownsville from 7-10 p.m. The event will include a raffle and a fireworks show but no food or drinks will be provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
– Colusa Casino Resort announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Fourth of July celebration that was scheduled to happen today has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other events
– The Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak, will host their fourth annual Fourth of July community picnic from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and will include barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, watermelon, games, waterslides, volleyball, a zip line, face painting and more. Volunteers are also needed. For more information or to volunteer, call 671-3160.
– New California Yuba County will host an Independence Day Auto Show on the corner of 10th and E streets in Marysville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Anyone with a race car, motorcycle, classic car, Hot Rod or four-wheel-drive vehicle is encouraged to come out and show them off while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. The group is asking for a $10 dollar donation for entries to help pay for the cost of the event. All entries will receive a certificate of appreciation for the first New California Independence Day Auto Show. For more information, call 906-7738.
– The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around Grimes starting at 10 a.m. The parade will kick off at Grand Island Elementary School and head west on E Leven Street before turning onto Third Street. The procession will then turn left onto Poundstone Street before turning onto Fifth Street and heading back to the schoolyard.
– The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will be selling to-go lunches at the firehouse, 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The $8 takeaway meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or jalapeno cheddar sausage sandwich served with chips, salad and a drink. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Pharmacy, 692 E St., in Williams, or from any Lions Club member.
What Do You Think?
We asked our Facebook friends, “What will be on your family’s menu this Fourth of July? What will be in your thoughts, concerning the state of things in the U.S.A.?”
Here are some responses:
– Christine Laing: Sad that our country is having such a rough time. The 4th of July is when we celebrate the birth of our nation and freedom to form our own union.
– Summer Comminos: There is nothing to celebrate.
– Wendy Bowles: We will be home swimming and have a barbecue.
– Scott Sharrock: We’ll be celebrating extra hard this year in defiance of all the anti-American garbage.
