Yuba City receives grant for bike path extension project
Yuba City plans to create a feasibility study for converting an abandoned railroad track into a new trail that would extend the current Sutter Bike Path to the Feather River.
The city recently received a planning grant from the California Department of Transportation to conduct the study for the 2.8-mile stretch of abandoned railroad.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said the trail has the potential to bring positive change to Yuba City and its surrounding neighbors.
“A trail like this will not only bring new ways to get around within the community, but it will also connect us to the greater region as a draw for people to explore and experience the communities of Yuba City and Marysville,” Harris said in a press release.
As part of the study, staff will conduct walking audits, community engagement efforts, a benefit-cost analysis for alternatives, early design plans and recommendations for how to fund the project. The study is necessary before the city can break ground. The trail is already in Yuba City’s Bicycle Master Plan and the region’s Sustainable Communities Strategy.
Harris said the hope is to eventually construct a trail that can be directly connected to the city of Marysville. The current thought is to use the Union Pacific Railroad trestle that crosses the Feather River.
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said trails provide residents additional transportation options and promote active and healthy lifestyles.
“They can also become and help create destinations that support our local economies,” Samayoa said in a press release. “From helping to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions by creating a more active and healthy community, to spurring and supporting economic development, trails can change our communities for the better.”
Harris said the city hopes to begin the study as soon as possible.
Merchants bring products outside
D Street in Marysville had some extra activity Saturday, with a few of its merchants engaging in a sidewalk sale hosted in part by the downtown business association.
“I was excited for the sidewalk sale,” said Martha Duran, owner of My Boutique. “It’s a wonderful idea and something to do not just on the Fourth of July.”
Duran recommends utilizing a sidewalk sale for National Night Out, for instance, saying that would help boost revenue for local businesses.
Girl Scout Troop 5 out of Yuba City, was out selling boxes of cookies on Saturday morning.
Carrie Hoag said the group sold about 10 boxes within the first two hours. Hoag said the day was a little slow due in part to the pandemic and recent spike in cases.
She urges additional promotion for the next sidewalk sale in town.
Gary Higgins of The Antique Mall said the traffic was about the same as a typical Saturday in Marysville. He would like to see the event expanded as a first Saturday of the month feature.
Higgins said the area’s antique shops are important, but prices need to be made reasonable as a way to steer people away from Sacramento.
Higgins said while some merchants did not participate, he was eager to as a way to promote the sale.
