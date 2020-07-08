History Channel show filming in area this week
Visit Yuba Sutter announced that filming for the series “It’s How You Get There” has been taking place in the neighborhood this week.
Filming took place Tuesday and Wednesday and is planned to continue today.
The show is set to air in the fall of this year and will highlight several of the most popular recreational spots in Yuba and Sutter counties, such as the Sutter Buttes and Bullards Bar.
“The Yuba-Sutter area is one of the most beautiful regions in Northern California,” said Amanda Kaschmitter in a press release. She’s partner relationship manager at MC2 Design, a marketing agency that works with the Yuba Sutter Lodging Association. “From its many lakes and nature preserves to the culture and history, we knew this destination would be the perfect backdrop for ‘It’s How You Get There.’”
The History Channel travel show follows three friends who journey across the United States in search of adventure, incredible vehicles and friendly competition, according to the press release.
The team with “It’s How You Get There” first approached the YSLA in January with filming originally set to begin this past April.
Due to mandates surrounding COVID-19, however, the launch of the third season was postponed.
What Do You Thnk:
If it weren’t COVID-19, what takes priority?
We’ve been asking our Facebook friends, “What important issues are we ignoring or postponing until the virus is under control?” We asked for comments about issues, other than the pandemic, that are of greatest concern. Here are a few posts:
– Zeba Hone: Education. Comes in as my #1 time and time again.
– Gabby Maldonado Rodriguez: Better communication and resources for your largest demographic: Latinos and Asian, especially respect for those who work through anything, including pandemics, our farm workers.
– Wendy Wilson: Fight the needle handout (not an exchange) program, seriously will fill up our area with discarded needles. Terrible idea and it’s coming unless we stop it.