Since you asked:
Why is an airplane circling a Yuba City neighborhood?
A Sutter County resident raised concerns after spotting a fixed-wing airplane circle her neighborhood around Cherry Street in south Yuba City and spray an unknown substance in small bursts on multiple occasions in recent weeks.
The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she first noticed the airplane on May 13. She described it as a yellow, single-engine airplane but said she couldn’t make out the tail number.
The pilot reportedly flew tight circles around the house three times, each pass spraying some
sort of blackish-blue mist in quick bursts before flying toward the Chico area.
On Saturday, it happened again around 11:30 a.m. The plane looked the same and made similar passes around the house releasing a similar substance into the air. This time her neighbor saw it as well, she said. Later that day, around 5:30 p.m., a similar plane showed up again, she said, this time circling twice before flying toward Sacramento, though on this pass she did not see the plane release anything into the air.
The concerned resident said she does not live near an orchard or agricultural field, nor does she live near water. She said she contacted the sheriff’s office but they declined to file a report. The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District confirmed they do not make aerial applications over neighborhoods.
She said it’s difficult to determine how low the aircraft was flying. One of her family members estimated the plane was flying at a couple hundred feet. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that aircraft cannot fly over congested areas below 1,000 feet of the highest obstacle; or 500 feet in rural areas, though aerial applicators can receive exemptions that allow for flying below that.
With agriculture being one of the area’s main industries, small aircraft can be seen regularly flying around the area. Sutter County Deputy Agricultural Commissioner Scott Bowden said local rice farmers are in the middle of fertilizing their fields and applying herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. Orchardists, he said, are also spraying fungicides and insecticides, as well as sun shade when temperatures start to rise.
“Without actually talking to her, I would say that what she saw was an aerial applicator testing the wind direction with smoke,” Bowden said. “It’s the description of ‘short bursts’ that sounds like a wind test to me. Pilots will use this smoke method to determine the wind direction and speed. A lot of pilots will also use physical features to help direct them to their application site.”
Joe Borzelleri, president of the Sutter Buttes Regional Aviation Association, said another possibility could be the pilot saw another airplane in the area and puffed smoke to indicate their presence. Planes have a small oil tank in the engine that when triggered can be vaporized into the exhaust, which looks like smoke.
Bowden said county residents should call the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s office if they see something that doesn’t look right with an agricultural application.
“It could be an application that is not consistent with label or regulatory requirements, but it could also be something else that is a perfectly legitimate type of application,” Bowden said. “We have trained Agricultural and Standards Biologists to investigate all manner of agricultural-specific complaints.”
–Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
(Editor’s note: “Since You Asked” is an occasional feature. Have a question you’d like answered? Send it to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)
What do you think?
What’s the merit to idea of ‘defunding’ police?
Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some are now calling for police departments to be defunded – if not entirely, then partially, with revenues going to other agencies that might deal with problems.
We asked our Facebook friends whether this idea has merit, how would it work or is there a better way?
Here are some responses:
– Heidi Jahnsen: How on earth are criminals going to respect rules and boundaries if there’s no one to enforce and punish them? Will a simple sign be sufficient? Never has before! Stupid idea!
– Christine Laing: We have more crime in the Yuba-Sutter than ever before. Vehicles being stolen or broken into, shootings, drugs, gangs, and you want to cut back? Crazy!
– David Ott: I think YCPD, Sutter County Sheriffs are great! What is the proposed structure – go private? If so, then will our taxes get reduced? (Doubt that). I say no way – a few bad cops does not mean the entire system/establishment is broken. This is getting ridiculous.