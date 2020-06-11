PGE sentencing starts next week in Butte County
The sentencing of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will begin Tuesday in Butte County Superior Court.
On March 23, PGE announced it had entered a plea agreement with the Butte County District Attorney to the 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire. The company will pay $4 million in fines including the expenses related to the district attorney’s investigation, according to a press release from PGE.
The Camp Fire started on Nov. 8, 2018, destroying the town of Paradise and impacting other parts of Butte County, and killing 85 people.
Victim impact statements will be read beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the proceeding will start at 10:30 a.m. The hearing is expected to be heard over several days, according to a new release from Butte County Superior Court.
Access to the courthouse is limited due to COVID-19 but the hearing will be broadcast live on the court’s YouTube channel. A link to the stream will be available starting Tuesday at www.buttecourt.ca.gov.
Can we take the idea
of defunding seriously?
Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some are now calling for police departments to be defunded -- if not entirely, then partially, with revenues going to other agencies that might deal with problems.
We asked our Facebook friends whether this idea has merit and how it would work?
Here are some responses:
-- Pamela Jeffers: If our governor would support law enforcement we’d see even safer communities. He has tied their hands with regard to many of our local social issues, including theft. I am against $0 bail, early release and defunding, and I’m certain the majority of local citizens would agree. This is all nonsense!
-- David Goodman: Oh stop it. Big cities aren’t defunding anyone. For one, they rely on the revenue generated by fines they hand out at every opportunity. Second, every business would quickly leave and the powerful people that own all the real estate won’t stand for it. And those people are the ones that fund the officials’ election campaigns.