Cal Fire suspends burn permits
Due to increased fire danger caused by dead grass and rising temperatures in the region, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal FIRE) announced it would be suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area in Yuba, Nevada and Placer counties.
The suspension will take effect on June 15 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
“California saw a less severe fire season last year, as compared to 2017 and 2018, but the snowpack was only 59 percent of normal on May 1 of 2020,” said Cal FIRE Unit Chief Brian Estes in a press release. “The recent rains will have no effect on that. Grasses are already higher than average, and those rains will provide another few weeks of growth. Cal FIRE will go to peak staffing with all engines, crews, dozers, and aircraft on June 22.”
Since the beginning of the year, Cal FIRE and firefighters around the state have responded to more than 1,988 wildfires. The National Weather Service said today’s weather conditions call for the chance for isolated thunderstorms in the northern Sacramento Valley. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph. Those conditions, combined with dry conditions will cause elevated fire weather concerns.
Cal FIRE is encouraging residents to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their home and buildings on their properties and being prepared to evacuate their homes in a moment’s notice.
Cal Fire said they may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at www.PreventWildfireCA.org.
For more information on how to create defensible space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, or for tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
