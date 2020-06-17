Since you asked:
Issues with filing for unemployment insurance
Some Yuba-Sutter residents have reported experiencing issues in filing for unemployment insurance through the state’s Employment Development Department.
Issues include unusually long call wait times, unanswered responses and issues with the filing process. As unemployment increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those that experienced issues missed out on needed financial assistance.
Aubrey Henry, chief of media services for the EDD, said staff is experiencing an unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits. Over the last three months alone, the EDD has paid out nearly the same amount as the total unemployment benefits that were issued during the peak year of the recession in 2010, which was $22.9 billion.
“The EDD has been receiving thousands upon thousands of claim-related calls every day for the past three months,” Henry said. “This directly correlates with the massive volume of benefit claims EDD staff have been working hard to process since March. In the week ending May 30, for example, the EDD processed over 300,000 state and federal unemployment benefit claims.”
Henry said EDD staffing and federal funding was low leading up to the pandemic, when unemployment was at a record low in February.
As the demand has spiked, the EDD has received more federal funding to support a mass expedited hiring effort. They plan to hire an additional 4,800 staff to meet the need.
When applying for unemployment insurance, a user can register an account through the EDD’s web portal called UI Online. Henry said one of the best ways to communicate with the department is through that portal.
If someone doesn’t have an account but has a question, they can also go to askedd.edd.ca.gov. Technical questions – password resets, UI Online questions, general information and account numbers – can also be addressed by calling 1-833-978-2511.
A new resource EDD is using is a chat bot feature on Facebook and through its website under “EDD Help” to answer questions in both English and Spanish. They also launched a new text message service. Henry said they also have a revised page of Frequently Asked Questions that feature some of the most common questions they receive each week.
“We also have the Unemployment Benefits Guide and video tutorials designed to help them complete the application, as well as step-by-step instructions to help people understand the critical step of certifying their eligibility on a bi-weekly basis for ongoing benefit payments,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, we find that many people skip this step and wonder why they aren’t receiving benefit payments, and others submit their application without checking first to ensure all of the information provided is true and correct first as instructed. For instance, we’ve found cases of people not entering their SSN correctly, which can prevent their claim from being automatically processed in our system and divert it to the more time intensive process of staff review.”
Filing a claim or receiving information about payments can also be done via telephone at 1-800-300-5616 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
A self-service line is also available 24/7 at 1-866-333-4606 for those seeking information on their last payment issued, benefit certification, information on how to file a new claim or reopen an existing claim; to request copies of 1099G tax information; or to find a local America’s Job Center of California location.
–Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Yuba-Sutter weather outlook
The Yuba-Sutter area could see temperatures reach around 100 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said there is a red flag warning in place until 1 p.m. today (Thursday) and temperatures could see a high of 97 degrees. With wind gusts expected to reach up to 30-40 mph, weather conditions make it easier for grass fires to start and spread rapidly.
Less wind is expected after today, though conditions will remain dry. On Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees and above 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. This stretch of heat and elevated heat risk is expected to last well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
“The rivers are still running a little chilly … so practice cold water safety and stay hydrated, especially if you’re out hiking,” Mueller said.