‘Cherry Bomb,’ writing poetry, and what about that view?
Mackenzie Van Valkenburgh says her current walk-in song is “Cherry Bomb” by the Runaways and her greatest passion is writing poetry and fiction (and she loves playing volleyball, hiking, running and playing “Just Dance” with her brother).
The Yuba City 18-year-old took time to answer a list of questions for this week’s “Us Profile.”
What does she like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area?
“I love the sunset over the Buttes,” she said. “A lot of places don’t have a view like that, and I have the pleasure of watching it from my window. I also love being able to run into people I know in every single store I go to.”
What Do You Think?
When times get tough, just keep on keeping on
We’re asking readers how they’re coping with so much going on right now – a pandemic, a distressed economy, nationwide protests sparked by the George Floyd murder … how are you doing?
– Scott Northrup: Well, since we’ve crammed a decade’s worth of tragedy and destruction into the first five months of the year, laughter is about the only thing that helps. Although I am starting to think that I’m only laughing because I am losing my mind with all this insanity.....lol!
– Tenille Ritzman: Memeing my way through another end of the world.
– Denise Fowler Roberts: Like driving through sand or snow… just keep moving forward, a little at a time.
