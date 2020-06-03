Local church hosting prayer vigil; looking for signs of hope
A Marysville church will host a prayer vigil along the 10th Street Bridge from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in memory of George Floyd, who was killed last week by a police officer in Minnesota.
One officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while three other officers watched and/or knelt on other parts of his body. He was pleading that he couldn’t breathe. All of the officers have been charged – one for second degree murder.
Word of Life Church at 1229 Buchanan St., is hoping to forward a positive message.
“We ask for support from the community in the form of honks and waves as we pray for our country and community,” said Rebecca Askins of Word of Life. “As we will be adhering to the (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines regarding social distancing, we ask that only our parishioners create the prayer line.”
Askins said what prompted lead parishioner Stan Reynolds to organize the vigil was a note he received this week.
“This rose was placed at the entrance to our church offices (as) an appeal for prayer,” Askins said. “ It was a cry for understanding the chaos all around and a plea for hope. For all the mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, to know you are not alone.”
Askins said signs are welcome at the vigil on Saturday.
“To pray for healing and peace and to offer hope for all who pass by,” Askins said.
There have been at least two other peaceful demonstrations in Marysville and Yuba City since last week.
Rock blasting today on Highway 20
Rock blasting is scheduled for today (Thursday) and Friday on the State Highway 20 construction project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
A contractor is scheduled to set off the explosives sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Motorists can expect up to a one-hour delay following the blasting operation to ensure all of the explosives are discharged and no rock and debris are on the roadway. Caltrans advises motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
According to the press release, the work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area.
During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drivers should allow 20 to 40 minutes of additional travel time through the construction area.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the rock blasting scheduled.
In addition, Caltrans also will issue updates on www.FixYuba20.com, Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook at Caltrans District 3.