(Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.)
Object Lesson: Museum offers glimpse into lives of Maidu
The Sutter County Museum is home to several baskets handwoven by the Nisenan Maidu, an indigenous Californian Native American tribe that called the Yuba-Sutter area home.
While the exact date of when many of the baskets were made is unknown, most were found among the dirt and foliage of the Sutter Buttes.
The baskets are among the many Nisenan Maidu artifacts on display at the museum.
According to Jessica Hougen, director of the Sutter County Museum, the entire Nisenan Maidu exhibit was redone while the museum was closed for renovations last year, with the help of Sacramento State graduate student Jessalyn Eerinsse to make it more appropriately represent the Nisenan Maidu culture.
“All of the things we had on display were items that were probably stolen, taken in duress or collected from gravesites,” said Hougen. “Many of them are sacred or spiritual and would not have been publicly seen.”
After learning that many of the items were offensive, the museum worked with local indigenous artist Vince LaPena to recreate items for display including a flute, gambling games, a deer bone awl, grapevine hoops and a worm (bait) carrier.
The baskets, which were an important part of daily life for the Nisenan Maidu, are the only items on display that were not recreated.
While the Sutter County Museum remains closed due to the pandemic, Hougen said they are eagerly awaiting the green light to reopen. Upon reopening, Hougen said the museum will have reduced hours for a while with hours of operation planned for weekday afternoons and weekends.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
For more information on the Nisenan Maidu exhibit, visit the Sutter County Museum website at www.suttercountymuseum.org/.
– Lynzie Lowe
Firefighters rescue kitten
Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Hardial Drive in Yuba City on Sunday at 6:11 p.m., where the sound of a kitten meowing could be heard coming from underground.
"The call came in as a cat in the gutter and we thought it would be a cat stuck in a rain gutter," said Yuba City Firefighter Nic Pruett. "When we got there, there were neighbors surrounding an area near a lawn and you could hear the meowing coming from underground."
Pruett said operator Daniel Iorns, another firefighter who was dispatched to the scene, saw a landscape drainage pipe and followed it underground.
"We dug it up a bit and cut the pipe using trauma shears and there it was (the kitten)," he said. "The most alarming thing was the fact that there were so many young kids around and we didn't know what we'd find so we tried to shield them until we knew everything was OK."
He said they were able to get the small, gray kitten some fluids and got it a blanket following the 15-minute-long rescue operation.
"We treated it like a newborn child," he said. "I hadn't seen anything like this before. The pipe was at least 30 feet long so it had traveled quite far." Pruett said. "No one knows who the kitten's mother is or if there's a family looking for it."
Pruett said the kitten was taken to Northpointe Veterinary Hospital, where it's being fostered and is in good health.
Live Oak resident Rose Green works for the Yuba City animal hospital and has been caring for the kitten.
"I'm known as the kitty mom where I work and I've fostered other cats before," she said. "I got her on Monday and she's acting like nothing happened. She's really sweet and a little timid."
Green named the kitten Galaxy and said she's already got someone who wants to adopt her.
"One of the people who commented on the Yuba City Fire Department's Facebook post said they wanted to adopt her so she already has her ‘furever home,’" she said. "Whenever I foster a kitten, a little piece of my heart goes with them."
– Chris Kaufman