Thousands of masks
will be handed out to
area’s farm workers
More than 90,000 masks will be distributed free to local farm workers next week during a drive-up event, according to a press release.
The Yuba and Sutter agricultural commissioners’ offices arranged for the surgical masks to help provide protection to farm and ag-industry workers for when social distancing cannot be achieved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facial coverings or masks protect those around one from one's respiratory droplets, which are the mode of transmission of the virus.
“We're proud to be able to provide this service to our farm workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to ensure our communities remain well fed,” said Steve Scheer, Yuba County agricultural commissioner.
The distribution of masks comes as part of an inter-agency effort between both county ag offices, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the California Office of Emergency Services, according to the press release.
“As agricultural operations continue, we're happy to do what we can to help support the agricultural community during these trying times,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County agricultural commissioner.
The drive-up mask distribution will take place on Wednesday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m.-noon at the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner's Office at 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City.
People should pull into the north parking lot to be directed to the distribution area.
Agricultural businesses can contact their local agricultural commission or the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau for mask distribution or more information.
The Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner's Office can be reached at 749-5400; Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner's Office can be reached at 822-7500; and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau can be reached at 673-6550.
What Do You Think?
Your comments on
area protests/marches
We asked our Facebook friends their thoughts on the recent murder of George Floyd, and African-American man, at the hands of police officers. How has the murder and subsequent demonstrations touched you?
Here’s a few responses:
-- Heather Ball Houston: Police can no longer police themselves. Police conduct review boards, made up of diverse civilian community members, must be formed immediately in every city, and have the ability to expeditiously terminate officers who engage in or show racial bias, on or off duty.
-- Maryzol Love: There’s too much racism in our country, not only with blacks but with many other races as well. Take a look at ICE and how they treat Hispanics. How many lives were lost in the hands of ICE. Racism has got to stop! No one is more worthy than others, we are all equal regardless of where we come from.
-- Kimberly Contreras: Why is a knee on the neck racist? I saw an aggressive and uncaring cop. Hopped up on adrenaline who screwed up.