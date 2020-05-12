Area sees increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased slightly on Tuesday as more tests have been conducted.
As of Tuesday evening, 58 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area – an increase of three cases from Monday. A total of 2,579 residents have been tested so far. Three people have died from the virus and eight have been hospitalized. A total of 43 confirmed cases have since recovered.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration sent a warning to Yuba and Sutter counties stating that defying the state stay-at-home order could result in the area losing disaster funding. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said her team is working collaboratively with the California Department of Public Health on the issue.
Colusa County makes four-phase plan to reopen
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors established a Phased Opening Plan on Friday during a special meeting, which was then submitted to the California Department of Health for approval.
According to a release by the county, the board also included a request outlining the county’s readiness to proceed with this plan at an accelerated pace. Approval of this request is expected this week.
The four phase plan will move forward in two-week intervals, should there be no “significant increase in cases” within the county over the course of that time.
“This plan is a phased plan that will allow for a slow and steady pace to return our community to normal operations,” according to the county. “The phased plan is necessary to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 disease.”
With the expiration of the Shelter-in-place order on Friday night, the county has now moved into Phase 2A of the Phased Opening Plan. This phase calls for continued social distancing of at least six feet when in public. Face coverings are recommended in public as well, but are not required .Social gathering with a maximum of ten people are now allowed and non-essential travel is still discouraged. Outdoor recreation, including golf courses and the East Park Reservoir, have now been allowed to reopen during this phase as well.
Denise Carter, chairperson of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors, said the most significant change made to the plan during Friday’s meeting was that Phase 2A and 2B can now be opened at the same time, pending state approval.
“Restaurants will be able to open to dine in at half capacity, gyms and churches may open with appropriate physical distancing and hygiene protocols,” said Carter.
Other congregate sites such as schools, organized youth activities and theaters will also be allowed to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and hygiene protocols.
Phase 2B allows for social gatherings of no more than 25 people and permits recreational travel as well.
“If all goes well during the following two weeks, we may move to Phase 3,” said Carter.
Phase 3 of the county’s plan will allow for bars to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and diminished occupancy. Restaurants will be allowed to resume normal business and capacities and physical distancing restrictions will be removed from worksites, businesses and gyms. Senior residential and healthcare facilities will also be able to use relaxed visitation procedures when this phase goes into effect.
Although the county is moving forward with reopening plans, Carter said hair salons, barbers, bars, dental and medical offices are still directed by the state licensing board and national associations for guidelines and timelines to reopen.
Phase 4 of the plan will remove physical distancing restrictions from worksites, businesses, schools and congregate venues, allowing bars, restaurants, senior residential, healthcare facilities and gyms to resume normal business operations and capacities. Community and public pools will also be allowed to reopen at this time.
According to the plan, should an increase in spread of illness be significant, the public will be asked to return to stricter protocols.
“Community support and personal responsibility is critical for this plan to work,” according to the county. “We ask that each resident of Colusa County make informed decisions to keep yourself and your family healthy throughout the duration of this pandemic.”
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will reconvene on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. to review any available updates and consider further actions needed to reopen the county.