Free mask giveway planned for Saturday
A free mask giveaway is planned this weekend to provide Yuba-Sutter residents who need them with facial coverings.
The event is being sponsored by Dave Shaw of Shaw & Associates, Pete Bakis of the Yuba City Racquet & Health Club, and Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
Shaw said the idea for the event came about after Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu put out a revised order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in public when social distancing cannot be achieved. Many residents have had difficulties finding masks to abide by the new order, he said, so the group of sponsors came together to help.
“The idea is to give the masks away to people who need and want them to help our community comply with Dr. Luu’s order,” he said.
The masks were purchased from a supply company in southern California.
They will be handed out on a first come, first served basis using a drive-through system at this weekend’s event.
Shaw said participants will park at the giveaway location and volunteers will walk out to the vehicles, wearing personal protective equipment, to distribute the items.
“We aren’t selling the masks, this is strictly another way to give back to our community,” Shaw said. “Some people have expressed that they’d like to help financially. We aren’t requiring a donation, but if people decide they want to make a donation, we’ve reached out to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and all donations will be going straight to them.”
The event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The giveaway will be located at the Gateway Business Park – 950 Tharp Road, Yuba City.
Beale to flyover more of Northern California this Friday
Four T-38s from Beale Air Force Base will perform a formation flyover for Northern California Friday in honor of frontline workers and those staying home to fight the coronavirus, according to a press release.
Four T-38s did a similar performance May 9 over medical facilities in Grass Valley, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Lincoln, Roseville, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Vacaville, Travis Air Force Base, Woodland and Oroville.
The group this Friday will be led by T-38 flight instructor Lt. Kyle Carver with three combat ready T-38 pilots from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. The planes will takeoff from Beale at noon and pass over a number of medical facilities, starting in Redding, then continuing on to Red Bluff, Chico, Paradise, Nevada City, Placerville and Auburn before returning to base, according to the release.
Along with saluting healthcare workers and first responders, the flyover provides a training opportunity for pilots and demonstrates the readiness of the Air Force, the release said.
Updates and changes to the flyover can be found on Beale’s website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information about the flyover, the T-38 formation or the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, call 634-8887 or email 9rw.pa@us.af.mil.