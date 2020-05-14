Bridges to Housing cancels ‘Soup’s On’ fundraiser
Bridges to Housing has canceled its fall “Soup’s On” fundraiser dinner, scheduled for Oct. 3, due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
The annual event featured a medley of soups donated by local restaurants, served in handcrafted bowls that attendees could choose and take home afterward.
Since 2008, Bridges to Housing has helped homeless individuals and families by providing rental security deposits, bridging the financial gap that can prevent families from securing safe, decent and affordable housing in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
The agency is funded by grants, private donations and the annual fundraiser.
Community members can support the work of Bridges to Housing by making a tax-deductible donation at www.bridgestohousing.net.
Maxwell rodeo canceled due to COVID-19
This Saturday would have been the 90th installment of the annual Maxwell Rodeo, the longest running event in Colusa County, which attracts hundreds of people to the tiny town for the rodeo festivities, frog jumping competition, traditional chuckwagon barbecue, parade and hot rod showcase. Organizers announced in early April that the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Amber Charter, Rodeo Committee member and teacher at Maxwell High School, said she should be very stressed out this week with rodeo prep but the decision to cancel the event was made just as the committees were getting ready to plan the majority of the festivities.
Charter said the rodeo and all of the other events are organized each year by student committees from Maxwell High School with support from the community Rodeo Committee and local sponsors, most of which are from Colusa County.
“It is most disappointing for the kids who will be aging out,” said Charter. “I know some kids were really excited about riding a cow or running for Queen and this is their senior year. So that is sad to me. We work really hard on creating opportunities for students, and unfortunately we didn’t get to provide all of them this year.”
While plans are still in the works and will depend on county restrictions at the time, Charter said that a “Play Date” event is being planned for the evening of July 18 in lieu of the canceled rodeo.
For more information about the “Play Date” event or to volunteer, contact Charter at ambercharter@maxwell.k12.ca.us.
– Lynzie Lowe