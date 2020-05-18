Local participation increases for Census 2020
The Yuba-Sutter area saw an increase in the number of participants in the 2020 Census within the last week, with both counties seeing an increase by 1.1 percent, according to the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
As of Monday, 62.1 percent of Sutter County residents have participated, while 52.8 percent of Yuba County residents have provided responses — the state of California has seen 60.6 percent of its residents participate so far.
The YSEDC said that an accurate count is especially crucial for veterans in rural communities, as the data from this year’s census will help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plan programs and assess emerging needs for veterans.
Census data is the primary source used when making decisions on how to build schools and what services need to be offered such as childcare and social assistance programs. For rural areas, it is also used to determine federal funding for programs like the Department of Justice’s Rural Domestic Violence Assistance, water and waste disposal systems, business development grants, and housing preservation grants, according to the YSEDC.
Caltrans extending comment period for Highway 70 widening project
Caltrans is extending the comment period an additional three weeks for community members to submit feedback regarding environmental documents for the planned Highway 70 widening project north of Marysville.
The $36 million project will see a nine-mile stretch of roadway from Laurellen Road to the Yuba-Butte County line widened to include a four-lane highway with widened shoulders and a continuous two-way left turn lane. Caltrans has posted a series of short videos online that outline the project, the environmental process, the right-of-way process and proposed designs at www.youtube.com/user/CaltransDistrict3/videos.
The deadline to submit comments about the project’s draft Environmental Impact Report has been extended to Friday, June 5. To view the document, visit https://bit.ly/3dSLQv3. Copies can also be viewed at the Yuba County Government Center, Yuba County Library, and the Caltrans District 3 Office.
Comments can be sent via email to yuba.70.passing.lanes.project@dot.ca.gov or by mail to Caltrans, Environmental Management M3 Branch, 703 B St., Marysville, CA 95901, Attn: Yuba 70 Passing Lanes Project. Comments can also be submitted via telephone by calling 741-5532.