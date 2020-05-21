Beale AFB encouraged to participate in Census
The participation of Beale active military personnel, retirees and families in the 2020 census will have a significant impact on how the community is represented politically and the amount of funding it receives, according to a release from a public relations firm representing the U.S. Census Bureau.
The services that active members, veterans and their families use in the community are funded based on data collected from the census. State and local communities miss out on $1,000 a year in federal funding for each person who is not counted, according to an estimate by the California Department of Finance.
“In the case of Beale Air Force Base, these allocations allow Yuba County to better serve the military community by providing better roads, schools and healthcare accessibility among other benefits that allow us to assist the mission of Beale from outside the gate,” said Brynda Stranix, president of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
Service members and their families received an invitation to respond to the census in March and can respond online, by phone or mail. People will be counted where they live and sleep most of the time as of April 1 of this year, according to the release. Everyone in a person’s household including children, newborns, relatives or others should be counted.
“Base personnel, retirees and families counted as residents in the county where they live provide the same value as all other citizens,” Stranix said.
Those living in military barracks or on a military vessel in the United States on April 1 first should have been given a questionnaire by a military point of contact. Personnel deployed or on a vessel outside the United States do not have to fill out a questionnaire, but families of those stationed overseas need to respond for themselves, according to the release.
Yuba City church
hosting drive-through graduation ceremony
Since this year’s high school graduates had to forego most of the ceremony of the last of their 13-year education career due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a local church is hoping to help make up for the loss.
Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a drive-thru graduation ceremony in the old K-Mart parking lot, located at the corner of Gray Ave. and Louise Ave. in Yuba City next Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
“This time of quarantine has been difficult for so many, and our hearts go out to the senior class of 2020,” said Pastor Greg Mansur. “So much of what would have defined this season in their lives has been taken away from them because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
According to a statement made by organizers on the Facebook event page, all graduates who register to participate will hear their name called, walk on-stage, have their picture shown on the jumbo screens and receive the recognition they would have gotten at their graduation ceremony.
While many area schools will be having modified graduation ceremonies, most have opted for a virtual experience to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions so this event will give students the chance to experience the traditional moments before they flip their tassel.
While Adventure Church of Yuba City is sponsoring the event, organizers said it is a community event and all Yuba-Sutter high school graduates are invited and encouraged to participate.
Those interested in participating must register by filling out the Google form located at https://forms.gle/CE2YEYLK3GvSFgkn9.
Organizers have also started a GoFundMe page with the hopes of raising money to give a gift to each participating graduate. As of Thursday, a total of $3,380 had been raised through the site.
As of Monday, Mansur said, more than 300 graduates had registered. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.