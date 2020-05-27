Rock blasting today on Highway 20
Rock blasting operations are scheduled for this afternoon on the State Highway 20 construction project in the Timbuctoo area, according to a press release.
A contractor is scheduled to set off explosives sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Motorists can expect up to a one-hour delay following the blasting operation to ensure all of the explosives are discharged and no rock and debris are on the roadway.
Caltrans advises motorists to use alternative routes to avoid delays.
The work is part of a $54 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During the weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information about the blasting schedule. In addition, Caltrans also will issue updates on www.fixyuba20.com, Twitter @CaltransDist3 and Facebook at Caltrans District 3.
What do you think? Readers tell us why haircuts are important
We’re asking our Facebook friends why going to a barbershop or salon is so important to them. Reopening of the shops was one of the most anticipated parts in the relaxation of orders dealing with the pandemic.
We asked, “Why do you think getting your hair cut or styled is so important to people? How important is it to you?” Go to our Facebook page to leave your comment. Here are a couple samples:
– Shelby Henrich: I see a lot of shaggy looking men around, lol! People are still working, and can’t go around with crazy hair, from their wives cutting it.
– Carissa Nichole Bonham: The small businesses not failing is important. But what’s more important than getting my haircut is the families unable to visit their loved ones in the hospitals and in facilities. When will that be allowed again? There are fathers unable to even be there to hear their child’s heartbeat during ultrasounds. Let’s focus on that please.