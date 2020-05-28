Local food bank receives $20K contribution
The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank is the recipient of a $20,000 contribution from California Health and Wellness to help support its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contribution is intended to supplement a number of strategies used to support disadvantaged individuals, families and those most at-risk to the virus in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We are so grateful for the California Health and Wellness generous donation, which will help our organization feed local people in need and help with various aspects of our operation,” said Michelle Downing, interim CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, in a press release.
Brian Ternan, president and CEO of California Health and Wellness and Health Net of California, said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and extend beyond medical care.
“These issues have a significant impact on people’s overall wellbeing, and can lead to serious health issues,” Ternan said in a press release. “Organizations like the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will be in continuous need of resources during this critical time and Health Net is there to provide the support they need.”
Why a haircut is so important?
We’re asking our Facebook friends why going to a barbershop or salon is so important to them. Reopening of the shops was one of the most anticipated parts in the relaxation of orders dealing with the pandemic.
We asked, “Why do you think getting your hair cut or styled is so important to people? How important is it to you?” Go to our Facebook page to leave your comment. Here are a couple samples:
-- Lori Wright Storey: Like it or not, we are often judged by our appearance. Some people don’t care but plenty of people do. Looking one’s best really does matter to a lot of people and looking shaggy and unkempt can have an effect on one’s self-image.
-- Patrick Cahill: Open everything -- let the people decide with their feet. Speaking of, I really need a pedicure.
-- Warren Mader: For some people it’s the difference between having a job and not. For some it’s a self esteem boost.