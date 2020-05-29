Local historian dazzles us with tales of yesterday
“Every morning there was a dainty little lady who came into Woolworth’s. I was her mailman since she lived over on 3rd Street .... her name was Pauline and she grew as a child beneath the Tower of London …”
The last we heard from Dick Marquette, longtime area resident and former mailman, he was writing about characters he met up with in Marysville’s Woolworth’s store. He picks up the thread with an account of Pauline.
“It must of been after WWI when Pauline came to live with her auntie in far-away San Francisco. … Well now, Pauline was in her glory in San Francisco. Who wouldn’t be? But then ... you know the rest of it ... the earthquake came first and it was enough to give you memories. There were entire blocks dynamited to save other blocks and people were shot for having a fire in their house. Then they moved everyone out to Golden Gate Park … It was here that Pauline met Christopher…
For more from Dick Marquette see Family & Friends inside today.
What do you think? We asked readers why
haircuts are important?
We asked our Facebook friends last week why getting to go to a barbershop or salon was so important to so many people.
Responses were fairly passionate. Here’s a sample:
-- Jessica Holt: It’s extremely important to our economy that these small businesses don’t collapse. Self care is important to our mental and physical health. Some of us take pride in our appearance and how we present ourselves. While getting a pedicure, the elderly lady waiting explained that due to back surgery she cannot even bend over to cut her own toenails and maybe she doesn’t have anyone at home to do it for her.