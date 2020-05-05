Yuba Sutter Mall reopening
The Yuba Sutter Mall will reopen today following the bi-county health officer’s announcement last week that most non-essential businesses can reopen this week due to the low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area.
Ethan Conrad, owner of the mall, said the mall’s tentative hours moving forward will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to the reopening, Conrad said the plan is to rebrand the mall to be called Yuba Sutter Marketplace.
“This rebranding is consistent with our future retail opportunities and remodeling of the property as well,” he said in a press release.
Ethan Conrad Properties, Inc. has received its building permit to begin remodeling the property and to install a new pylon sign. The work is expected to be completed this summer.
Conrad said his team is currently in negotiations with five larger national tenants, who he hopes to announce within the next two months.
“We’re very excited about everything that’s happening at Yuba Sutter Marketplace and look forward to seeing YSM continue to offer more and better goods and services to the Yuba-Sutter community,” Conrad said in a press release.
Yuba-Sutter COVID cases remain stagnant
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area remained unchanged at 50 on Tuesday, according to the bi-county health online dashboard.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 2,010 residents have been tested for COVID-19 and of the confirmed cases, 37 people have recovered. Three local residents have died from the virus and eight have been hospitalized to date.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said her team has been busy fielding calls from the public with questions regarding the initial reopening phase.
“Our Call Center also received calls from the public reporting businesses not in compliance or people not wearing facial coverings,” she said. “We are working to educate our community on the new order and the protocols in place to minimize the risk to COVID-19, and ask for patience and personal responsibility.”
She said the area’s facial coverings order states that residents must wear facial coverings when unable to maintain six feet or more of social distancing between you and another person not from your household while in public.
“When you go to the grocery store or a big box store or to get your hair cut around other people outside of your household, you likely are unable to easily maintain that distance,” Luu said. “Your facial covering protects others, and others’ facial coverings protect you. Being able to move on to Phase 2, and ensure we don’t have to take any steps back, hinges on everyone doing their part to keep themselves and those around them healthy.”
Luu said the state-run testing facility in Yuba City is now up and running and appears to be going well. The site has a Spanish interpreter there at all times, and one of the staff members also speaks Punjabi. They are also working to locate local translation services for Hmong individuals in need of assistance.
Both the BePreparedSutter.org and BePreparedYuba.org websites have Luu’s order in full for the public to view, as well as FAQs and a Business Toolkit with COVID-19 protocols. If business owners can’t find the answer to their questions there, she said they should reach out to the compliance team at COVIDCompliance@co.yuba.ca.us or call 749-5648.