Ideas for mom this Mother’s Day
With Mother’s Day right around the corner, local businesses have started preparing for the annual holiday.
However, some are just reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wendy Ferraro, one of the owners of The Garden Gate Florist in Yuba City, said they just reopened on Monday and have been receiving orders for flowers.
“I was expecting low sales,” Ferraro said. “But I guess since everybody can’t see their moms, everybody is sending flowers. Flowers are a great way to show a mom how much you care and you’re thinking about her.”
Considering the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation, Ferraro said the business took a chance and ordered flowers ahead of time so they could have items available to customers if needed.
Customers can either order over the phone or place orders online, though The Garden Gate Florist isn’t allowing walk-in orders at the moment.
When going to retrieve an order, customers can pick up their items from a table outside the front door of the shop.
They’re also offering zero-contact delivery, she said.
Doug Zwolski, owner of Candy Box in Marysville, said they will be opening back up on Friday and Saturday, primarily because of Mother’s Day.
“For (the customers) it’s a tradition to have candy from Candy Box on Mother’s Day,” Zwolski said.
He said people can order over the phone or online and pick up on Friday or Saturday, or they can go into the shop to make specialized candy boxes.
However, a limited number of people will be allowed in the store for social distancing purposes so others may have to wait outside until someone else leaves.
Zwolski said safety guidelines from the state and local agencies as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also be in place.
Rick Rummelhart, owner of Sawyer’s Sweet Spot in Yuba City, said the shop started ramping back up last week.
“It’s good to get to see people and good to get things going again,” Rummelhart said.
As part of the shop’s new protocol during the ongoing pandemic, a limited number of people can be in the store at a time.
They are also offering call-in orders and delivery in Yuba-Sutter (with a $5 charge), as well as curbside pickup.
He said employees are wearing protective gear, there are social distancing stickers on the floor, and they’re sanitizing after every transaction.
Rummelhart said people are also required to wear face masks – the bi-county health officer’s order states residents must wear facial coverings when unable to maintain six feet or more of social distancing.
–Ruby Larson/rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Mother’s Day brunch to benefit Casa de Esperanza
An annual Mother’s Day Brunch to benefit Casa de Esperanza is planned for this weekend. Due to COVID-19, the event is adapting to provide to-go orders.
The event, put on by The Refuge and Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, is planned for Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will take place at The Refuge — 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
For $35, participants can choose between three entrees, including chicken cordon bleu, tri-tip with bordelaise sauce, and eggplant parmesan. Each meal comes with a variety of brunch classics. Mimosa kits can be added for $20. Meals for children are $20.
To-go orders must be placed by May 9 at 5 p.m. To place an order, call Marie Teria (635-2294), Karen Tabler (713-0243), or The Refuge (701-5060).
–Appeal Staff Report