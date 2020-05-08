Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch Sunday
Area restaurants will be serving up dishes, hosting limited dine-in customers and even offering some special menu items for Mother’s Day Sunday.
Natalie Lambert, owner of Lambert House Cafe, located at 208 Bridge St., Yuba City, said the restaurant will be offering a few special brunch items along with limited dine-in seating on Sunday.
Lambert said the cafe will be offering eggs benedict as well as special variations on the classic brunch dish including country fried steak eggs benedict on biscuits and a turkey pesto eggs benedict. She said the cafe will also be serving chorizo-egg breakfast burritos, build-your-own breakfast sandwiches as well as weekend breakfast staples like steak and eggs.
In addition to the special Mother’s Day menu items, Lambert said the cafe will also be providing materials for kids to make cards while dining.
“Just like little cards that we printed out and we have a little activity basket so the kids can color in the cards while they’re sitting there,” Lambert said.
The cafe will be open for limited-capacity dine-in service, which Lambert said equates to five tables inside and three tables on their new outdoor patio. She said customers will be asked to wear masks before being seated and said the staff wear masks and get their temperature taken before starting work.
While many area restaurants are still operating with reduced hours because of the pandemic, other local establishments will be open on Sunday, offering their usual menus to customers for take-out or delivery.
Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Live Oak will be open for takeout and delivery, offering their usual Sunday specials, menudo and carnitas.
The Happy Viking in Yuba City will also be open for in-person dining at a reduced capacity for their all-day happy hour.
Even restaurants which won’t be open on Sunday are still working to provide meals to residents, such as Porky’s BBQ To Go, which is offering takeout and delivery today (Saturday) for customers ahead of the holiday.
What do you think? Too early to reopen?
This week we asked our Facebook friends their thoughts about businesses reopening this week. Was it the right time or too early?
– Starla Montgomery: I don’t know what to think anymore, but I thought they definitely needed a decrease in cases before they started opening things. This is the first week that I really felt like I needed things to get back to normal so I could get out and do things again for myself.
– Heather Munoz: I’m all for reopening, but I do know that more people will get sick, and I also expect the state will come down on our counties. So as the old saying goes, “Don’t count your chickens.”