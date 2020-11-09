Object Lesson: Artifacts bring history of local tribe to life
Editor’s Note: Object Lesson is an occasional series of features connecting area residents with local history by examining items in the collections of local museums.
Penne Arbanasin, director of the Stonyford Museum, said the facility is extremely honored to have been gifted many important historical items from the local Pomo Wintun Nomlaki tribe. The pieces bring their history to life.
“The voice of the Native American people and their contributions to our history is essential to our understanding of their stories passed down through legends, dance and song,” said Arbanasin.
Among the artifacts are baskets with a flat rock on the bottom, used to gather salt from Salt Springs Valley just north of Stonyford, according to Arbanasin.
“The legend is that as the Native Americans gathered the salt – they sang songs to the spirit and always paid their respect to the salt beds with shell beads,” said Arbanasin. “As they sang and danced, their offerings would be thrown to the north, south, east and west. This gathering of the salt was an important event as it was used to trade for other commodities.”
In addition to the exhibits housed at the facility, Arbanasin said the museum will host monthly youth groups beginning in January to allow kids to explore the past through hands-on interactives. The museum will also host a craft fair on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Housed in the old town hall, the Stonyford Museum is open on the second Sunday of each month November through February, the second and fourth Sundays of each month March through October or by appointment.
The museum is located next to the Stonyford Post Office, 259 Market St., Stonyford.
Admission is free but donations and memberships are appreciated.
For more information, call 963-3534.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Marysville Christmas Parade to go on
It’s a long-standing local holiday tradition, and plans are to make it happen in Marysville despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 70th annual Christmas Parade will return to the streets of downtown Marysville Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
The theme for the parade will be “A Christmas Miracle.” Santa Claus will spread holiday cheer from atop the Marysville Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade as his elves hand out candy canes to all of the kids along the parade route.
The parade will begin at Sixth and D streets, heading south to Second and D streets, then turn east on Second Street and then turn north onto C Street and ending at Fifth and C streets.
The parade will be streamed live on numerous social media outlets to accommodate those who don’t wish to or can’t attend in person.
Parade applications are available at www.marysville.ca.us. Entry fees cost $25 for nonprofit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses and organizations that aren’t nonprofits.
Sponsorship opportunities to support the holiday tradition are available with a closing date of Nov. 20.
For more information, email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
– Appeal Staff Report
Colder than normal weather this week in Yuba-Sutter
A freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. today (Tuesday) in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to the National Weather Service – Sacramento.
Temperatures were expected to be in the low 30s or upper 20s from Monday night through this morning. According to meteorologist Scott Rowe with the NWS, the lows in Yuba-Sutter will add degrees as the week progresses. However, the afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 60s in some parts of the region.
Rowe said that is below normal for this time of the year. The normal high temperature for the area is around the mid-60s. He said the cooler highs will last for the next several days.
The region will be cold but dry for most of the week with the next chance of precipitation coming late Thursday, according to Rowe. He said there are a few different forecast models about what that will look like and the NWS will have a better picture of what to expect later this week. Rowe did say for the Yuba-Sutter area, if precipitation does come, it will be just rain.
There is a chance of snow at higher elevations in the Sacramento Valley which could disrupt travel plans this weekend for people heading for the Lake Tahoe area, according to Rowe.
When traveling this winter, check tires, battery, wiper blades, brakes, heater, fluids and lights; have an emergency supply kit; and carry tire chains, the NWS said in a news release.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com