On the Pandemic: Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way executive director Bob Harlan
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said people should do everything in their power to stem the transmission of COVID-19.
“As we head into the late fall and winter seasons, I am holding my breath in hopes that the increase in numbers we are seeing now does not continue to escalate,” Harlan said. “However, with the colder weather, more people getting together for holiday gatherings in homes and the apparent increase in ‘COVID-19 fatigue,’ the need (is greater) for people to do all in their power to stem the transmission of the virus as much as is humanly possible.”
He said that includes modifying how families celebrate the upcoming holidays, observing recommended hygiene routines, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding extended indoor mixing with non-family members.
Harlan said, as a person involved with United Way, The Acting Company and other organizations, that priorities vary.
“However, the safety of employees, volunteers and the public we serve is the top priority,” Harlan said. “Secondarily, we have to prepare for at least another eight months of dealing with the effects of the virus from a financial aspect. The public has been incredible in their support of these organizations, as have local county governments providing funds to nonprofit organizations granting Federal CARES Act funds. Every business in our community should re-inspect their employee safety guidelines and, more importantly, they must enforce those guidelines.”
He said that the pandemic doesn’t have a firm ending date and with vaccines possibly becoming available in the near future, the public needs to keep a few things in mind.
“First, be patient, as sectors receiving the vaccines first, may not be theirs,” Harlan said. “Second, the great majority of the public needs to accept the receipt of the vaccinations, which according to surveys will be a tough achievement. Third, while this vaccination process is taking place, everyone needs to continue to exercise the same recommended cautions as are now recommended. In a best-case scenario, it appears a possible all-clear date may be perhaps 10 months from now. But hopefully we will see gradual improvement in the virus’ spread as vaccination levels rise.”
He said he’s encouraged that the medical community has learned a lot about how to treat the symptoms of COVID-19 and that vaccines are nearing the rollout phase.
“It is important to stress that we need to protect ourselves, our immediate family and our extended families,” Harlan said. “We know that without a doubt, those who are 60 years and older, especially those with underlying conditions, are most at risk of serious illness and death.
“As we approach the holidays, we need to provide protection for the entire family unit…whether they be in the same household or extended family relatives. This virus is a crapshoot. No one knows how it will affect them if they contract it and no one knows from what direction the virus will transmit to us from.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Greater need expected this year as Turkey Drive is gotten underway
The 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive is underway with a goal of collecting more than 600 turkeys and hams and $12,000 in cash to serve up to 5,000 local residents in need, according to a news release from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
All proceeds go to 17 local organizations providing holiday dinners and food baskets, as well as local food closets providing food to those in need during the holidays.
“We are facing an uphill battle for this turkey drive year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing meat prices to increase and turkey production to decrease,” said local United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan.
“And, because of the pandemic’s effect on the economy and jobs, the actual demand from our 17 organizations receiving the donations is up sharply.”
Last year, the drive collected 549 turkeys and hams, along with cash donations exceeding $11,275, which was used to purchase additional hams, turkeys and other holiday dinner foods. Overall, 1,596 hams and turkeys were distributed and an estimated 5,000 residents of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties benefitted from the drive, according to Harlan in the news release.
He said that 100% of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry.
Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected at the following locations:
– Today, Nov. 13, at Dow Lewis Motors in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hoblit Chevrolet in Colusa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
– Monday, Nov. 16, at New Earth Market in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Dunkin’ in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Thursday, Nov. 19, at Brown’s Gas Company in Marysville from 3-6 p.m.
– Friday, Nov. 20, at Rush Personnel Services in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Saturday, Nov. 21, at Golden Valley Auto Body in Yuba City from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
If you would like to give cash:
– Text TURKEYS to 41444.
– Online: www.yscunitedway.org (click on “Events”).
– Call (530) 743-1847, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to pay by credit/debit card over the phone.
– Checks payable to YSCUW, P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 9590.
The annual holiday project is organized by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Results Radio stations (1600 & 98.1 KUBA, Power 95.5 and Country 103.1) and presenting sponsor, Golden Valley Auto Body.
– Appeal Staff Report