On the Pandemic: Yuba County fourth district Supervisor Gary Bradford
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Gary Bradford looks at the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic as a balancing act between continuing to practice ways to remain safe while maintaining some semblance of a working environment.
“My priority is balance and local control. We must work with public health experts to balance the health risks of COVID-19. We can’t stop wearing masks and open up 100 percent, but we can’t stay home and leave our businesses closed either,” said Bradford, the Yuba County fourth district supervisor. “We must open as much as possible while considering the risk of spread and the prevalence of the virus in our community at any given time.”
Bradford said this may go on until the middle of next year.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we find ourselves in this situation until mid-2021,” he said. “That is why we must continue to strive for a balance between the direct impacts of COVID-19 and the impacts of our response.”
Everyone, including himself, longs for the day where life can get back to normal, Bradford said.
“We all miss social gatherings and community events. Parents, teachers and students are all frustrated with distance learning,” Bradford said. “While many people understand some things must be limited in order to protect public safety, others are frustrated that we aren’t 100 percent back to normal.”
While Bradford initially thought this would be over by now, his attitude has evolved over time.
“Like many people, I assumed it would take a few weeks to flatten the curve and contain COVID, and then we could return to normal,” he said. “After a while, it became clear we will be fighting this battle until a vaccine can be widely distributed.”
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Marysville Christmas Parade moved to Riverfront Park
The 70th annual Marysville Christmas Parade has been moved from D Street to Riverfront Park to allow for greater social distancing, according to a news release.
The decision was announced due to the Yuba-Sutter area being moved this week into the state’s most restrictive tier for managing the coronavirus. The parade will be Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. and attendees will be able to watch the parade from their cars. Parking is available south of the soccer field entrance along Biz Johnson Drive to First Street, in the soccer complex paved parking lot, and in one of the many parking lots throughout Riverfront Park.
Guests can also bring a chair and watch the parade from the roadside. The parade will be livestreamed on multiple social media outlets, according to the release.
Entry into the parade is $25 for non-profit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses and other organizations. Applications are available at www.marysville.ca.us. The deadline to submit an application to avoid a late fee is Nov. 25. For more information, call 763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
– Appeal Staff Report
Rain expected in the valley and foothills
Widespread rain is expected to begin in the valley and foothills today (Tuesday) as a winter storm moves into the Yuba-Sutter area.
According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rains are expected this morning through tonight. In the valley, a quarter of an inch to two inches of rain is anticipated and half an inch to three inches is expected in the foothills.
“Moderate rain may bring ashflows to newly burned areas, especially over the North Complex burn scar,” according to the National Weather Service.
Showers are forecast to linger in the area through Thursday before a stretch of drier weather returns to the area.
Breezy south to southwest winds are also forecast, with gusts of 20-35 miles per hour expected.
A winter weather warning is in effect in the mountains today through Wednesday afternoon for elevations above 6,500 feet due to a forecast of snow.
The heaviest snowfall is expected today through early Wednesday morning, with 12-18 inches anticipated.
Travelers heading over the pass should be aware that white-out conditions are forecast at times, and low visibility, chain controls and delays are likely.
“This storm has the potential to cause power outages due to rain and gusty winds,” said Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s principal meteorologist Scott Strenfel. “We’re urging our customers to have a plan to keep themselves and their families safe. Our meteorology team is closely tracking the weather and working with our operations teams in the field to ensure we’re ready to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible.”
After this storm moves through the region, the next possible chance for precipitation in the area could be early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
– Appeal Staff Report