Turkey Drive raises $20,000 in two weeks
The 14th annual Turkey Drive tour came to a close Saturday with a stopover at Golden Valley Auto Body of Yuba City, where numerous organizations and volunteers continued working to help bring a Thanksgiving meal to everyone in need in the community.
“At Thanksgiving people want something extra special so we should give them a turkey,” said Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan.
Harlan, the drive’s principal organizer, said the cash, 184 turkeys and six hams, donated on Saturday alone, brought the cash total to about $20,000 and nearly 500 turkeys during the 10 drive locations through November.
He said in the first hour on Saturday United Way received 75 turkeys, along with $400.
“We’re taking what we brought in (to) help get to those in need for Thanksgiving,” Harlan said. “A hundred percent of the money and food all go to help people in our community.”
There’s a lot of work involved, not to mention networking among businesses and nonprofit organizations in order to meet the goals of the turkey drive each year. Ali Nooteboom, business development executive with Golden Valley Auto Body, said she works with many businesses and organizations throughout the month to bring in needed donations for the community.
“This year more people were in need -- more families, and turkeys were limited,” Nooteboom said.
Cash donations, Nooteboom said, were the preferred method, to allow United Way to buy the turkeys and deliver them to the community.
Harlan said 17 nonprofits and churches were involved in the month-long drive, as well as the 24 food pantries and Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Y-S unemployment sees October improvement
The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate improved in October, despite an overall loss of available jobs.
The area’s unemployment rate last month was 9.2 percent, which was an improvement from September’s rate of 10.1 percent. The state’s unemployment rate for October was 9 percent, while the national average was 6.6 percent.
Sutter County had a slightly better rate at 9.1 percent, ranking it 44 out of the state’s 58 counties. Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 9.4 percent, ranking it 51st in the state. Colusa County ended October with an unemployment rate of 9.3 percent, ranking it 47th in the state.
The farming industry experienced a loss of 600 available jobs in October. The only non-farming industries to see losses were professional and business services (100 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs). Compared to the same month in 2019, October saw an overall decrease of 10,100 available jobs across all industries.
Yuba-Sutter industries that saw increases in available jobs included government (200 jobs), mining, logging and construction (100 jobs), and educational and health services (100 jobs).
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com