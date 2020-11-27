On the Pandemic: District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher said that at the start of the pandemic he gave more benefit of the doubt to Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials about issuing stay-at-home orders as the best way to deal with the virus.
As the months wore on, he said, he became skeptical of the actions taken by the state and what he sees as an imbalance in taking into consideration people’s health and well-being.
“Looking back on everything, I really believe the better approach from about May onward would have been emphasizing the need for everyone to follow the protocols ... Otherwise allow businesses to remain open, schools to remain open and churches to be open,” Gallgher said.
He said his biggest priorities are supporting local health care facilities and pushing for local control over the response to the pandemic.
“Pushing back against the unreasonable protocols that are keeping our kids out of school and unreasonably shutting down small business,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said his thoughts on the next six months of the pandemic depend on when a vaccine becomes widely available.
“I hope that the state does not stand in the way,” Gallagher said.
In the short-term, he believes the state’s approach needs to change right away. He said people have the right to make decisions for themselves whether to gather in church or not and participate in other activities.
“There should be a difference between how we respond to a pandemic and how China responds to a pandemic,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher’s office has been working throughout the pandemic to help people navigate EDD and access unemployment benefits. In addition, Gallagher said he has heard from small businesses and people who have been out of work the entire pandemic.
“My constituents are struggling,” Gallagher said.
He said while the EDD situation has improved, the difficulties people are having with the system are unacceptable.
“The governor and the EDD are to blame,” Gallagher said. “They continued to bungle people’s benefits.”
Some of the decisions the state has made in its mandates, including having the latest stay-at-home order not apply to the homeless and the governor releasing inmates early, Gallagher called “backwards.”
“I’ve gotten increasingly frustrated by the state’s approach,” Gallagher said.
Businesses and restaurants reopening are not to blame for the recent spike in cases, according Gallagher. He said people having large social gatherings are to blame. He said experts he talked to all said a spike in the winter months was inevitable.
“None of this is a surprise,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said the people in the district inspire him with how they’ve come together to support local charities and local small businesses.
“The people of this district are strong and resilient,” Gallagher said. “I’m honored to advocate on their behalf and they know that I’m with them.”
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
