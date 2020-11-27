Maryville Memories: The Flood of 1955: Marysville’s finest hour
By Dick Marquette
It is wintertime in the High Sierra, and the nights are quiet. The wind whistles softly in the trees as the clouds move in, carrying their burden of frozen moisture and dropping it softly on the lofty peaks.
The deer have left for their winter ranges in the foothills far below. The bears and the squirrels are asleep in their dens and holes, except for an occasional Steller’s jay or perhaps the chickadee. No living creature is present to bear witness as Mother Nature goes about her work …
So begins the memories of the Christmas Eve flood of 1955, as told by local historian Dick Marquette. See the Family & Friends section inside this issue for the first of two parts.
Museums in Colusa County showcase history
From the historical buildings that house the facilities to the many artifacts tucked inside, there is a lot of history to be discovered at the Sacramento Valley Museum in Williams and the Stonyford Museum in Stonyford – the two museums located in Colusa County.
“I am still learning every day about all of the different things at the museum,” said Julie Stone, who has been the director of the Sacramento Valley Museum for just about a year.
Housed in what used to be the Williams High School building, the Sacramento Valley Museum is home to over 16,000 square feet of exhibition space with artifacts telling the history of not only Colusa County but all of the Sacramento Valley from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century.
Stone said there is a wide variety of exhibits on display at the Sacramento Valley Museum, including a blacksmith shop, a barber, a general store, a military room, a toy shop, a historical records room and more in addition to the several artifacts they have acquired through donations over the years.
“We have two of the (lightning) arrestors from the old Meridian Bridge,” said Stone. “Because it was on the county line, two went to us and two went to the museum in Sutter County.”
Local history can be found on the grounds outside of the museum as well, said Stone, with the old Glenn Valley schoolhouse and the tenders house of the old Meridian Bridge located on the property surrounding the museum.
The museum also offers a variety of programming each year – from a murder mystery dinner theater to an ice cream social and an annual antique bottle and collectables show – but all events have been cancled this year due to the pandemic, said Stone.
Further down the road, in the foothills community of Stonyford is the other museum in Colusa County, founded by local historian Joyce Bond in 2011.
Penne Arbanasin, who took the reins of the Stonyford Museum after Bond stepped down earlier this year, said the current museum is housed in what was the old Stonyford Town Hall. The building, originally built in 1899, served as a gathering for dances, weddings and theatrical performances but after 112 years of continuous use the facility deteriorated by the turn of the century, according to Arbanasin.
The building was restored through grant funding in 2011, said Arbanasin, and has since served as an armory of local history.
“The small building houses a rich collection of artifacts within the museum that provide glimpses into the past community of ranching, mining and Civil-through-Vietnam war veterans,” said Arbanasin. “The permanent displays highlight the local Native American Indians, honors many of our veterans, glimpses into early homesteading life and illustrates our rich backgrounds in presenting one of the ‘greatest little rodeos in California.’”
Arbanasin said one of her personal favorite features of the museum is the rotating exhibit because it is ever changing.
“Every three months we feature a variety of historical interests,” said Arbanasin. “During the summer season the exhibit on rattlesnakes was informative as well as extremely helpful as in this area rattlesnakes are prevalent. At this time we are highlighting our local talented artist.”
Although both museums have been shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbanasin said the Stonyford Museum plans to offer a youth mentoring program for the first time next year.
“Our goal is to spark curiosity through hands-on learning experiences,” said Arbanasin. “Each month we will explore the history and culture of Stonyford. Guest speakers will present learning opportunities, creative thinking activities and hands-on projects.”
Once state and local guidelines allow museums to reopen, the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Group and private tours are available by appointment only.
The Stonyford Museum, located at 249 Market St., Stonyford, is normally open on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment and will resume these hours of operation when permissible.
For more information about the Sacramento Valley Museum, call 473-2978 or visit https://sacvalleymuseum.org.
For more information about the Stonyford Museum, call 963-3534.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com