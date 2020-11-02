Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign beginning now
For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country, including locally.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettle drive are at risk this year due to COVID-19. Requests for all services, including bell ringers, are at an all-time high and the need will be greater than ever through the holiday season.
The public can give online at rescue.gosalarmy.org or through the new virtual red kettles, which launched on Oct. 15.
Major Julius Murphy, of the Yuba-Sutter Salvation Army, said the virtual red kettle campaign is a great way for local seniors to donate while remaining safe.
“Our seniors, who are probably still sheltered in place, have an opportunity to give for the Christmas season,” Murphy said.
Local organizations like Sapphire Marketing and Habitat for Humanity also are contributing to the virtual red kettle campaign, Murphy said.
The traditional red kettle program, which sets up bell ringers outside of local department and grocery stores began Nov. 1. Right now, Murphy said Yuba-Sutter will have 12 locations manned with a bell ringer.
Due to the need for extra help this year, Murphy said service clubs are also stepping up and will volunteer one day a week to help bell ring.
Kiwanis, Rotary and the Lions Club are all rising to the challenge, Murphy said.
To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, the Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols consistent with staying clear of COVID-19.
For those who elect to remain at home this holiday season, donations can still be submitted digitally through Apple or Google Play to any red kettle in Northern California.
Folks can even donate through their Amazon Alexa by simply saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit gosalarmy.org to find a location near you.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
On the Pandemic: Wheatland Union High superintendent Nicole Newman
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Her attitude over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic has included both frustration and hope, said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District.
She said she has been frustrated over the ever-changing rules and guidance, but hopeful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“My mother hates when I use the phrase, ‘It is what it is,’ but that is the reality,” Newman said. “If it does continue for the next six months (which it probably will) then we will get through it just like we have since March and continue doing what is best for kids.”
Newman said the district’s priorities are to keep students, staff and the community safe when they are on campus, make sure they monitor learning loss and do what they can to make sure students are successful.
She said the primary issue is safety.
“Fortunately we have not had to do contact tracing, but it is a matter of time,” Newman said Thursday. “Just making sure we follow protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
She said she worries about the mental health of students, staff and the community.
“This has been a whirlwind of ups and downs. Everything changing with the blink of an eye – rules, procedures, etc.,” Newman said. “Our students in particular need consistency and we need to make sure that their needs are being met first and foremost. It has been so challenging for us when they weren’t on campus every day, but now that they are back it is much easier for us to ensure they are on track and getting what they need – academically, socially and emotionally.”
Newman said she’s encouraged by the numbers in the county, hopes for a vaccine and the fact that the district has been able to reopen school for the students.
“It will be a challenge to assess learning loss from the past months. Even though we have been in school the number of contact hours have been reduced and the reality is distance learning for us is not the same as if they are sitting in seats,” Newman said. “We will do everything possible to ensure we get our students ready for a career and/or college.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Museum of Forgotten Warriors now open every Saturday
The Museum of Forgotten Warriors will now be open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., according to a news release from the museum.
Face masks and sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be encouraged.
The museum will also be open on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville, and features thousands of pieces of military items, including an extensive collection of Vietnam War items.
For more information, call 742-3090 or 682-0674.