Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher said there is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more people adversely than anything else in their lifetime. He, like others, believed the pandemic might last a few months or maybe half a year.
“Now it’s like a consistent cloud hovering over us and failing to move on,” Fletcher said in an email. “As a result, our community has suffered both financially and emotionally.”
Despite that, Fletcher has faith in the community to overcome the situation. He said it looks as though the worst of the pandemic has passed and that it is time for the region to recover.
“Our county has a long history of disasters and we have managed to grow stronger despite them,” Fletcher said. “Our quickest recovery begins with each of us by shopping local, investing and supporting our local businesses as much as possible. Even the small things can add up to a big difference locally.”
Fletcher said he is looking to the future to help the community thrive and be safer. He mentioned the following as his top priorities: fire protection in the upper foothills; better insurance coverage; healthier forests in the water shed; quality water for the rural communities and better water flow for domestic and agricultural use; improved economic development; broadband county wide; improved flood control; and improved roadway safety throughout the county.
“Yuba County is a great place to live and work, all starting with the people that live here,” Fletcher said. “I see the future of Yuba County very bright for those willing to work hard and persevere through the difficult and challenging times.”
Local filmmaker continues work during a pandemic
Yuba City’s Matthew Timoszyk has been affiliated with the entertainment industry for nearly 35 years, and during that time he has seen a lot of changes.
COVID-19, he said, is perhaps the most drastic, because of the needed precautions put together by major and mid-level studios in conjunction with the labor unions.
It’s eye-opening, the COVID precaution plan, but Timoszyk said it can be worked with, especially with the help of the major studios.
“We use entertainment as an escape so I don’t think the major studios will let the theaters close permanently because they know why we make film,” Timoszyk said.
Timoszyk is currently in post-production on two films, both of which can be viewed online with an account. The first one, which has been live for about a week, is “The Crumbs.” Timoszyk equates it to more of a thriller with lots of suspense. It’s available on Amazon Prime.
He was the first assistant director on “The Crumbs” production, which was shot a year before the pandemic began. Yuba-Sutter resident Elizabeth Whittenbury was the script supervisor on “The Crumbs,” shot and produced in Placerville.
According to IMDb, an online database, “The Crumbs” is a story of Dr. Benjamin Crumb and his family, who run a secluded bed and breakfast performing procedures on guests in an effort to save the family’s daughter.
Timoszyk said the family is very unusual in the way they dress and live. The audience will be guessing all the way through the 110-minute movie.
“It is really a thriller not a horror film,” Timoszyk said
The other film that Timoszyk produced is live right now through Facebook. It’s called “Trolls Anonymous.”
Timoszyk is in the process of producing a second film that is scheduled to be shot in December or January. It’s called “Completely Loyal To Me.”
He said independent filmmakers like himself have been stretched many different ways during the pandemic. Timoszyk said the future of the industry as a whole is bleak due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he knows that it will not go away.
“We have been through this before,” he said.
“The grand movie palaces of the 1920s and 1930s helped get us through the Great Depression,” Timoszyk said. “They were an escape for people.”
To watch “The Crumbs” visit bit.ly/2TojWi1TheCrumbs. For “Trolls Anonymous” visit www.facebook.com/TrollAnonymousthemovie.
