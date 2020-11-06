Home, Garden, Recreation Show is back at fairgrounds
It will be smaller and with fewer exhibitors than in years past, the 27th Yuba City Home, Garden and Recreation Show returns, open today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Show Producer Andrew Coolidge said the exhibitors have been reduced to about 125 over the course of the weekend.
There’s also no food court available for the public, Coolidge said.
“We can’t do food, no kettle corn and all the fun stuff they’re used to,” he said.
The reduction is due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut a lot of public events down already.
Businesses across the board have also been affected, Coolidge said, one of the reasons why he wanted the 27th edition of the show to go on so local businesses and contractors can have a venue to sell their merchandise.
“Some are really struggling so our goal was to honor our commitment to our exhibitors and give locals an option to the big box store,” he said.
Coolidge said a lot of the Home and Garden vendors sell only at these types of shows – they do not have another location.
“Most go from one show to another and that’s how they make their living,” he said.
In terms of safety through the weekend, Coolidge said there will be a mask mandate, as well as temperature checks, social distancing, sanitizing stations and more throughout the entirety of the show.
“Safety is definitely the priority,” he said.
There will also be no travel-related vendors at the show, because as Coolidge said “there is no point for them right now.”
As a part of the 125 displays, Coolidge said there will be a few ATV and motorcycle setups with a variety of merchandise available. The show will also feature everything from flooring to roofing, hot tubs to wood stoves, solar companies to countertops, he said.
“It is still the perfect place to find everything you need for your home and yard, but on a local level,” Coolidge said.
Discounted admission is $5 for adults and seniors, children 16 and under are $1 and parking is free. More information is available at www.YCHomeShow.com.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
‘Molly Robber’ receives Audience Choice Award at festival
The Yuba-Sutter area was the backdrop for some of the shooting of a film, “Molly Robber.” Now, Yuba-Sutter is the backdrop for some of the award-winning film, “Molly Robber.”
The film had its world premier during the Austin Film Festival and won an Audience Choice Award. Austin Hall and Zach Visvikis, co-directors and co-writers, got the news on Sunday.
Hall said the virtual festival featured a number of films and panels with industry professionals. During the week that the festival took place, Hall said they put out a campaign to encourage people to view the festival and get people to vote.
Select films were granted Audience Choice Awards for their categories – “Molly Robber” was in the Narrative Student Short category.
“Me and my co-director are super grateful, (that people) took the time and used the ticket fee to watch a fun film and give us their vote,” Hall said. “... (The festival) was really interesting because it was different, we all wish we could be there, but there was a big turnout from what I heard because people from all over could tune in.”
Hall and Visvikis started filming “Molly Robber” in Yuba-Sutter in March 2019.
The film is about a girl who plans to rob her drug dealer because she is about to be kicked out of her father’s house for not being able to pay rent and her anime-obsessed stepbrother sneaks along for the ride.
“‘Molly Robber’ is a fast-paced crime-comedy about the importance of family even when the best-laid plans blow up in your face,” it was stated on the film’s website.
The project included a crew of 15 and a six-member cast of actors, one of whom was Barry Bostwick, who is known for his role as Brad Majors in “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Yuba-Sutter residents were also featured as extras.
So what’s next?
Hall said for “Molly Robber,” they sent it out to a couple of festivals and are waiting to hear back and they’re hoping to do an official online release sometime next year.
He said right now, festivals won’t accept the film if it’s available online for free.
Hall said they’re also working on a couple of feature scripts and hoping to return to the Yuba-Sutter area sometime next summer to shoot.
“Me and my co-director are super grateful for all of the support we’re getting,” Hall said.
For more information on “Molly Robber,” visit www.mollyrobberfilm.com.
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
What do you think?: Is the election system OK the way it is? Or does it need to change?
It’s been quite a week – a long week and the counting continues.
We asked our Facebook crowd what they thought of the election system. Does it need to be fixed? Standardized? Or is it OK the way that it is?
Here are a few responses we got:
– Melissa Jenkins: I sent my ballot early as well and received a notification within a few days. Really happy with how easy it was.
– Ron Kelley: That is weird. I know tons of Republican votes that have not received the verification that their vote was counted. I will assume your mail-in ballot was not exactly leaning Republican. It is kind of a trend I guess.
– Sesa Pabalan: ... I have conservative friends and family that got notifications. Did you sign up for ballot trax? I signed up a couple of days after dropping off my ballot and still got notified, so I don’t think it’s too late to sign up if you haven’t done so already.
More responses inside on the Open Forum page.