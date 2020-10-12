Florida boy to run in honor of local CHP officer
An 11-year-old boy from Florida will be running a mile later this month in honor of local California Highway Patrol Officer David Gordon, as well as present him with a $5,000 grant.
Gordon was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Oct. 19, 2019, while directing traffic at Lomo Crossing on Highway 99. Gordon suffered major injuries to his legs, pelvis, jaw and shoulder blades, which required multiple surgeries. After spending four months at UC Davis Medical Center, Gordon was released on Feb. 21.
Jodie Beck with Yuba Sutter Back the Badge said Zechariah Cartledge will present the check to Gordon at the Yuba-Sutter CHP office on Oct. 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only law enforcement personnel and families will be in attendance.
Following the presentation, Cartledge will run half a mile from Acacia Avenue and Butte House Roadand come back. Gordon will be riding a bike alongside Cartledge, according to Beck. Other law enforcement agencies have been asked to participate in the presentation and run as well. There will be no public participation in the run/ride.
Cartledge has run one mile for first responders who died in the line of duty in Florida and several other states. In 2019, the Cartledge family and Zechariah started the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes. Donations go toward purchasing flags that Cartledge runs with, which are then presented to the first responder or their family. In addition, donations are used to provide financial relief to injured first responders and their families.
To donate to Running 4 Heroes, visit running4heroes.org/donate/.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Free PPE drive for businesses this Thursday
The Yuba Enterprise Support (YES) Team will be providing free personal protective equipment for Yuba County businesses Thursday, according to public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst.
Rosenbaum said participants will not be required to provide proof that they’re with a specific business when they arrive at the airport.
“The YES Team asks them to fill out a contact card so they can communicate any needs in the future, but that is not mandatory,” Rosenbaum said in an email.
It will be a drive-through event and there will be thousands of masks and hundreds of cases of hand sanitizer bottles available.
“There is no limit to how many supplies someone can grab, except for availability,” Rosenbaum said.
The PPE for the drive is being provided by the California Office of Emergency Services to the YES Team.
On Oct. 1, the YES Team distributed approximately 36,550 masks and 560 bottles of hand sanitizer (11,200 ounces), according to Rosenbaum.
Those unable to attend the drive on Thursday can reach out to the YES Team be emailing YES@co.yuba.ca.us.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com