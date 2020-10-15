Sutter County Elections hosting mobile ballot dropoff, voter registration drive-through
The Sutter County Elections office will host a mobile ballot dropoff and voter registration drive-through on Saturday.
Walter Lauzon, assistant registrar of voters for Sutter County, said it offers people an opportunity to hand over their ballots to a person rather than placing them in a dropbox or mailing them.
People can also pick up voter registration forms. Lauzon said people can fill out the forms and hand them in at the event or mail them back to the office.
He said they won’t be able to hand new registrants ballots at the drive-through, but they would mail them.
The event will be at the Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m.-noon.
“We just want to make the election as accessible to everyone as we possibly can,” Lauzon said.
Wheatland High School wins grant to boost STEM programs for kids
Wheatland Union High School District announced it was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).
The grant will provide Wheatland High with the college and career ready resources to build and/or expand the district’s STEM programming, according to a news release from the school.
According to the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education of the National Science and Technology Council, it’s critical to national security that student interest is sparked in the critical and fast-growing careers in STEM.
“This grant will benefit our military-connected students in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM). Ultimately with the match from the district this grant will benefit all students,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent.
Going to a new school mid-year can be daunting and military-connected (and any) students may find that they have a blend of being ahead in some areas and behind in others.
According to the press release, with the grant, there will be a graduated integration, based on individual need to support a transition for students transitioning into the district.
Some programs will include:
– Transition labs (as an elective) to support students in “catching up” to classes that may be ahead of the school where they were previously enrolled.
– Create academies for high school-to-college transition.
– STEAM enrichment field trips to pique the interest of students in those fields.
– Identify and address barriers for military-connected and all students to engage in before- and after-school activities.
– STEAM-focused family nights, before- and after-school clubs to engage youth and create interest in STEAM classes.
– Reduce stigma and creating awareness around social-emotional learning.
The DoDEA awarded $22 million across 21 grants as part of its 2020 cohort, according to the press release.
The DoDEA’s Education Partnership and Resources division aims to ensure military-connected K-12 students have access to quality educational opportunities.
– Appeal Staff Report