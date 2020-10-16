Reflections: Plenty of places to eat in old-time Marysville
“I was lucky during my years as a mail carrier. I never had to carry lunch in a sack. There were dozens of restaurants on my route. That, and that old Western custom of free meals, along with free street car rides, for mail men and cops made for good food and free rides everywhere.”
On the Pandemic: Yuba City council member David Shaw
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic and little has changed in regards to Yuba City Councilman David Shaw’s attitude toward the situation.
At his core, he’s a fixer and problem solver, and his focus has remained on how to solve the problems and challenges the community faces. Emotionally, he’s just like other residents as his feelings have fluctuated depending on the day and the challenges that are presented.
“Safety, health and more local control over restrictions are the top priorities,” Shaw said, who is also president and CEO of Shaw and Associates in Yuba City. “By health, I mean physical, mental and economic health. We need to continue to support our residents so they can live their lives in a manner that allows them the freedoms they are guaranteed while doing what is best for our community’s physical health. We must continue to support our businesses as each of them have a right to provide for their families. All businesses are essential. Our churches and nonprofits play an important role in the wellbeing of our community, and we must continue to support them. In short, the priority is about the overall wellbeing of the residents in our community.”
If the pandemic continues on for another six months, he said, the community will continue to tackle the challenges head-on and work together to find the best solution. Shaw said constituents seem to be holding up well, though everyone processes things differently.
“Bottom line is we are here to serve them and we must do so even more now,” he said. “I am continually amazed by just how great the residents of our community are. It is truly humbling.”
The main issues he’s seen from the virus have to do with the economy and mental health, which he said are just as important as physical health and can have the same devastating results. From a city standpoint, he remains cautiously optimistic about the budget and financial situation.
“I firmly believe if we continue to face the challenges in a timely and effective manner, our city can get through this,” Shaw said. “I am very proud of the work this council has done addressing the financial issues we face while standing in the gap for our residents as we work together for the residents of Yuba City.”
The various struggles the community is facing are always on his mind, he said, though he is encouraged by the American spirit and the sense of community that is special to the Yuba-Sutter area, especially the work local community leaders and churches have done to bring healing and comfort to residents.
“As with all things, this too shall pass and we are in this together,” Shaw said. “Know that our residents are at the center of every question I ask and every decision that is made.”
– By Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?: Some folks don’t let a pandemic slow them down
For some of us, a pandemic is an opportunity for projects.
We asked our Facebook friends, “Have you done something you wouldn’t have were it not for the pandemic and having no where to go?” Among the replies:
– Russell Conner: I finished my Master Tech Professional certification... after 3 years of trying. Being stuck at home and not travelling made it possible to devote the time to do 80 to 100 hours of work needed.
– Robina Kazer Wahl: Learned to play the piano.
