Community leaders discuss impacts of arts, culture
A panel of community leaders driving the arts and culture scene in Yuba-Sutter gathered virtually on Wednesday for a casual conversation organized by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
During the discussion, the panel discussed the various impacts of arts and culture, both at the local and national level, as well as what each organization does within the community, arts and culture policies, the importance of art education and the role arts and culture plays in social and justice change.
This was the second installment of the virtual “Leadership Conversation,” series hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, following a talk in August inspired by the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment.
Panelists included: Vera Correa, Alliance for Hispanic Advancement board member; Candice Young Fresquez, Bok Kai Parade and Festival Committee chairperson; Jessica Hougen, Sutter County Museum director and curator; Tonya Mack, Yuba Community College District Grant Research and Development Officer and co-founder of The Village; Foster McManus, actor, director and Acting Company associate; Susan Miller, educator and co-president of the Sutter Performing Arts Association; James Ochsner, Sutter County Director of Library Services; and Chris Pedigo, board member of the Mary Aaron Museum and the Historic Marysville City Cemetery as well as a member of the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission.
The panel started the discussion by addressing what they believe to be the biggest issues within the local and national arts and culture communities, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Really it’s about opportunity and engagement and partnership,” said Mack. “More often than not, we are finding ourselves at resource deficits, but braving funds and certainly working together to reach out to the community that we love and that we all serve is critically important, more so now in this COVID environment.”
Mack said that strengthening relationships, opening doors of communication and sharing resources will go a long way in nurturing the arts and culture within the community.
The panel also discussed the economic impact that the arts and cultural events have on the community.
When discussing the economical impact of arts and culture, Young Fresquez said although the Bok Kai parade is only one weekend per year the event brings people into the community from all over and while they are here they see the many other things that the Yuba-Sutter area has to offer.
“They’re going to come back,” said Young Fresquez. “They’re going to see what’s downtown with the Mary Aaron, they’re going to see the arts, they are going to see all the other things there are. One will lead to another for those tourists to come back and bring that economic dollar each time they come – whether it is gas or hotels here when they spend the weekend.”
Hougen said arts and culture also stimulates local agriculture and vendors through the farmers market the Sutter County Museum started up just a few months ago.
Pedigo said it is time for arts and culture to join the virtual world, especially as more and more is done online
“I think this is a chance to reintroduce ourselves to the community and what we offer in arts and culture,” said Pedigo.
A recording of the livestreamed discussion is available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page.
Object Lesson
Artifact tells some of museum’s story
Editor’s Note: Object Lesson is an occasional series of features connecting area residents with local history by examining items in the collections of local museums.
Among the many artifacts housed within the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City live several that tell the story of the museum itself, including a stack of crates from the Harter Packing Company.
A long-time fixture for area fruit growers that opened in 1918, the Harter Packing Co. was owned by Howard and Norma Harter.
“There are pieces of the Harters all over this place,” said Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator.
As members of the Sutter County Historical Society, Hougen said, the couple saw the need and desire for a better-supported museum. The couple got the ball rolling in 1975 by donating most of the original seed money to get the museum up and running and worked with the county to make it a reality.
“They also donated most of the land the museum is on,” said Hougen. “It used to be one of their peach orchards.”
Hougan said in addition to photos of the couple, the museum has several items from the packing plant as part of the museum’s collection.
Although Howard and Norma passed away 40 years ago, Hougen said their family, especially their daughter Loadel Piner and her husband Norman, are still very involved in the museum.
“The family had a lot of pride in this place,” said Hougen.
The Sutter County Museum remains closed due to the pandemic but Hougen said they are eagerly awaiting the green light to reopen.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum website at www.suttercountymuseum.org/.
