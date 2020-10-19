On the Pandemic
Yuba College softball coach Ashley Walden
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Yuba College softball coach Ashley Walden said people, by nature, are “creatures of habit” and enjoy having a routine to work around each week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a major wrinkle in people’s work and personal routines, and it doesn’t appear to be letting up its hold.
Walden experiences some fear and discomfort during this time of uncertainty, but she tries to evade that by staying as busy as possible.
“Of course I have had feelings of being unsure, confused, nervous and an array of other emotions, but I prefer to stay calm, collected and positive,” Walden said. “I will continue to do what is necessary to do my part as a faculty member and a member of the community.
“I also think finding ways to stay productively busy is essential for mental health. Doing home workouts, tending a garden, and a few home projects have kept me busy outside of what is all happening.”
The same goes for the 49er softball team.
“My athletes, just like many others, are juggling work, online learning, trying to stay active and engaged in their sport, and of course dealing with their daily challenges and still not knowing what is going to happen,” Walden said. “Speaking with them often, I know they are doing their best to stay positive.”
Walden said a few issues have been coming to the forefront lately during the reopening phase at Yuba College.
Primarily, it’s low enrollment, due in part to the transition to distance learning, she said.
Walden said staff has been trying to create meaningful online learning experiences for all students.
There is also concern about whether or not spring sports will take place at all, Walden said.
“Just speaking about my department, we are doing what we can to prepare our athletes for participation, but we are working with question marks around us,” Walden said. “As far as our conference, athlete engagement and recruiting may have posed challenges that may affect team participation.”
That could lead to a possibility for staff and coaching layoffs, Walden said.
“These challenges are nationwide.”
Throughout all the uncertainty as the pandemic rolls on through the fall of 2020, Walden said it’s important to stay focused, remain confident and comfortable moving forward.
“Feeling uncomfortable may lead to fear which then leads to being irrational,” Walden said.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Collecting ballots in the field
With the election only three weeks away, Sutter County was out in full force Saturday helping reel in last-minute registrations and early mail-in ballots.
Donna Johnston, Sutter County’s clerk-recorder, said the turnout was steady during the three-hour drive-through.
Before Saturday’s mobile drive, Johnston said the county had already verified more than 9,000 ballots.
“This is an all vote-by-mail election so we’re asking voters to turn in their ballots as soon as possible,” Johnston said.
Johnston said as she and her colleagues greeted people during the mobile ballot drive she also offered them face coverings, a voter registration or a replacement ballot.
For more information on the upcoming Nov. 3 general election visit www.suttercounty.org or www.yuba.org.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Yuba County Library to host browsing, computer days
Check this out: The Yuba County Library will begin hosting browsing and computer days.
Starting today (Tuesday), the library will offer browsing days – patrons can go to the library to browse the collection and check out material. Browsing days will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-5 p.m. by appointment only.
Starting on Wednesday, the library will offer computer days – patrons can go to the library and use the computers and printer. Computer days will be every Wednesday and Friday from noon-5 p.m. by appointment only.
Each appointment will be for one hour and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings in the building and are asked to sanitize their hands.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 749-7380.
The Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville.
– Appeal Staff Report