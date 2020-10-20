ON THE PANDEMIC
Yuba City Unified superintendent Doreen Osumi
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City schools, said she has continued to be optimistic and hopeful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition, I have continued to be flexible as every day seems to bring a new situation, a change in protocols and guidelines that require the district to modify or change direction,” Osumi said. “Some things are outside of our control and we have to adjust as necessary and be sure that decisions are being made in the best interest of all students.”
The priority for the district now is to begin transitioning elementary school students back onto campus for in-person learning through an a.m./p.m. model.
She said staff members are working diligently to determine which families are choosing to return to school and those who would like to stay with distance learning for the time being.
In addition, she said they are working with staff to determine who can return to the classroom and those who, for whatever reason, are unable to do so.
Osumi said the maintenance and facilities department has been preparing campuses with necessary safety measures, food service staff have been working on developing a schedule that allows social distancing through a grab-and-go model, and the transportation department has been preparing to transport students with disabilities during the first phase of in-person learning.
“Staff are continuing to work hard to make distance learning successful for students and families,” Osumi said. “Additionally, our district is looking ahead and planning for the return of our middle and high school students.”
If the pandemic continues for another six months, she said the district will adjust as needed – they are prepared to move through the various tiers and can move back to full distancing learning, to a hybrid model and to a traditional model based on the situation in the county.
“As we prepare for in-person teaching and learning, we have been able to purchase the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and are ready for the return of our students. However, with many districts in the country needing to keep supplies stocked, PPE is in high demand and becoming challenging to procure in a timely manner,” Osumi said.
She said an additional issue is determining the families that are ready to return to the classroom and those who want to continue distance learning a bit longer – Osumi said the effort will require logistical adjustments in order to meet the needs of all students and families.
“We all agree that in-person learning is what is best for our children and this is what we all want: to be able to return to school as soon as possible in the safest manner possible,” Osumi said. “Families have different needs, opinions and feelings about returning to school so balancing our goal of returning to school with all of the competing needs of students, families and staff can cause sleepless nights. However, I am encouraged by our community's commitment to work together to do what's best for children of our community.
“Also encouraging is the fact the district superintendents and staff have been providing resources, ideas and support to one another to help navigate the myriad of difficult decisions being made everyday in response to this health emergency.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Crews to shift traffic on Highway 20 in Browns Valley
Construction crews will be shifting traffic this week to a temporary roadway alignment at various locations on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Crews are restriping the sections of newly-paved roadway between the Dry Creek Bridge at Hammond Grove Park and the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River.
At the same time, detours will be set up for motorists traveling on Valhalla Way and Steffen Trail to access Highway 20, according to the press release. Valhalla Way east will be closed at the highway during construction.
The traffic lanes will be reduced by a foot to 11-foot wide in both directions and the speed limit in the construction zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
The work is part of a $61.5 million project to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2021.
The department will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.