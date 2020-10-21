ON THE PANDEMIC
4th District State Sen. Jim Nielsen
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen said while COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future, people must continue safely going about their lives and the economy must be kept open.
“People need to work to put food on the table and pay their bills,” Nielsen said. “Children need to be back in school, learning with their friends and teachers. Distance learning is not a substitute for classroom teaching and the interaction with other students.”
Nielsen said his top priorities are to advocate for individuals who are out of work through no fault of their own, businesses and schools to fully and safely reopen, and gaining relief for wildfire survivors.
“We want to help them anyway possible for them to get back on their feet,” Nielsen said.
He continues to hear from constituents who are still struggling to get unemployment benefits from EDD and his office is working with people to help facilitate their needs.
“My staff and I are doing our best to push EDD and help constituents navigate the bureaucratic mess they’ve created,” Nielsen said.
If the pandemic lasts another six months, Nielsen said reopening the economy must take place to allow people to work.
He said it can be done safely and must be done because not working is taking a toll on people’s mental and physical health.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to release prisoners early due to the pandemic is a policy that has been worrying Nielsen.
“Using this pandemic as an excuse to let out felons is bad policy, and is dangerous to our communities,” Nielsen said.
Despite all that is going on, Nielsen is trying to stay optimistic.
“We are hardworking people who will persevere through this pandemic,” Nielsen said. “As a nation, we have gone through worse and have come out better and more united. We must continue to do so.”
–David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
‘Molly Robber’ to premier during virtual film festival
A movie that included filming done in the Yuba-Sutter area will have its world premier during the Austin Film Festival starting Saturday.
Yuba City native Austin Hall, co-writer and co-director of the film “Molly Robber,” said he and co-director and -writer, Zach Visvikis, started filming in the area in March 2019.
The film is about a girl who plans to rob her drug dealer because she is about to be kicked out of her father’s house for not being able to pay rent and her anime-obsessed step brother sneaks along for the ride.
“‘Molly Robber’ is a fast-paced crime-comedy about the importance of family even when the best-laid plans blow up in your face,” it was stated on the film’s website.
The project included a crew of 15 and a six-member cast of actors, one of whom was Barry Bostwick, who is known for his role in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (portrayed Brad Majors).
Yuba-Sutter residents were also featured as extras.
Hall said they had submitted the film to several festivals but then COVID-19 hit. So festivals were pushed back or canceled.
“We were kind of bummed out, we put a lot of work into the film,” Hall said. “But then the Austin Film Festival gave us a call and accepted us which is a crazy and grateful feeling.”
Hall said the festival is virtual this year and “Molly Robber” will have its world premier on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. “Molly Robber” is planned to be the first film.
He said people can watch it between Saturday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 29 – it costs $10 plus a $2 fee.
Hall said “Molly Robber” is in the running for an “Audience Choice Award” and “Best Narrative Student Short.”
“I recommend staying and watching the (other) films, there’s a bunch of talented people,” Hall said. “... I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make (the film) a reality.”
For more information on the film and for a link to view the festival, visit www.mollyrobberfilm.com.
–Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com