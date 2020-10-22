On the Pandemic: John Nicoletti, deputy director of Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity, Yuba-Sutter, said they have noticed that they have more educated shoppers – customers are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and people feel better.
“As for ReStore, we are very happy to be serving a deal hunter,” Nicoletti said. “Once COVID-19 goes away, many safeguards will remain.”
He said their priority is to be a corporate citizen that contributes to the health and wellbeing of those they serve.
“As a faith-based center that focuses on ending homelessness and substandard housing, in our mind, there is no better way to combat the threat of COVID-19,” Nicoletti said. “... Raising money to house people is the same need, with or without COVID-19. We are building. It would be easier without a pandemic, but we remain undeterred from our mission.”
He said the pandemic slows down their processes, which adds costs, and getting volunteers to help has been harder.
He said some of their staff are mothers who have children in school and seeing how stressed they have been has worried him. But he is encouraged by the team at Habitat.
“We are some serious, can-do people committed to doing good. I am in awe of their great work,” Nicoletti said. “I have never seen so many active people work this hard. The community needs help. If we could fill the job openings that are everywhere, we could boost the local economy in a terrific way.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Local unemployment rate consistent with state average
The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate didn’t change much in September, compared to the month before, and was, for the most part, consistent with the state average.
The local unemployment rate was 10.4 percent last month, up from 10.2 percent in August. The state average for September was 10.8 percent, while the national average was 7.7 percent.
Sutter County ended the month with an unemployment rate of 10.3 percent, ranking it 43 out of 58 counties.
Yuba County was just behind with a rate of 10.6 percent, ranking it 49th in the state.
The area saw an overall loss of 900 available jobs last month. The farming industry saw a decrease of 1,000 jobs, though non-farming industries added 100 jobs – specifically in trade, transportation and utilities.
The local unemployment rate was double what the year-ago estimate was for September 2019 (5 percent). There were 9,400 fewer jobs last month than in September 2019 – the farming industry saw 2,900 fewer jobs, while non-farming industries had 6,500 fewer jobs.
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 10.6 percent in September, ranking it 49th in the state.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com