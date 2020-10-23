On the Pandemic: Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello’s attitude about the pandemic has not evolved much since the shutdown began in March.
“I try to accommodate those who are more concerned about the virus than I am, grateful that I am at low risk for severe side-effects and trying to remember that everyone has their own tolerance for risk,” Sorbello said. “I worry about the long-term, unintended consequences of our virus prevention measures on our kids, social norms, and governmental institutions, and I hope to see a meaningful return to normal activities soon.”
He said he believes kids need to be back in school and participating in extracurricular activities. From the DA’s office perspective, he’s looking forward to resuming jury trials, which the court has not allowed since March.
“Victims have been unable to obtain justice in some very serious cases – domestic abuse, rape, and murder, for example,” Sorbello said. “While there are several jury trials scheduled for the next few months, there are a large number of cases awaiting the setting of a trial date.”
Sorbello said victims are frustrated but with the help of victim services, the DA’s office does its best to reassure victims that their cases are not forgotten, just delayed. Along with the pandemic, the DA’s office is preparing for the retirement of senior prosecutors Mike Byrne, Mechele Cook and Melanie Bendorf. The DA’s office has had to adapt in how to get newer prosecutors experience.
“Jury trials are the ultimate learning experiences for trial attorneys, but we are using preliminary hearings and on-line training from the California District Attorneys Association to help our newer attorneys develop their skills,” Sorbello said.
Sorbello has been encouraged by the office moving to paperless since the pandemic began. Attorneys are able to access police reports, evidence and case history from anywhere.
“Hardships like the pandemic can fracture organizations or cause them to unify and strengthen, and I believe we are doing the latter,” Sorbello said. “We are hoping and praying, as everyone else is, for a swift and healthy return to ‘normal’ here in Yuba County and beyond.”
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
What do you think? Open up everything now, or take it slow and easy?
We mentioned on our Facebook page that some officials seem ready to ditch the local emergency declarations and open up the economy – enough of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We asked followers, “Should locals shuck all state mandates and open everything all the way up? Would it be a balance between economic health and human health? Or is it too dangerous?”
Comments, and there were a lot of them, were about 50/50. Here are a couple examples:
– Laura Rosellini: … I know many people in the health field that say it is an overreaction, it’s there, but not like it’s been told. You need to live your life. People are losing their businesses and their homes due to lack of income. …
– Melissa Jenkins: … My best friend is a COVID nurse and has been watching people die alone for months. Her cousin, another COVID nurse, has been travelling around the country to outbreak zones and has stated adminantly many times that we are not overreacting.