On the Pandemic: Sutter County Auditor-Controller Nathan Black
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sutter County Auditor-Controller Nathan Black had concerns about the disease and how it would impact the local community.
Since then, his concerns have shifted to the economic consequences of the shutdown, as well as threats to individual liberty. He also has concerns about how the pandemic is impacting the community’s youth.
“When people are not able to engage in free trade, it has a major negative effect on our lives that really can’t be overstated,” Black said. “Not only from a financial perspective, but from a mental health and physical health perspective too. I’m sad for the kids that aren’t getting to play soccer this fall and the changes at school.”
From what he’s seen, he believes most community members are ready to get back to a more normal reality. One thing he has been encouraged by throughout the pandemic is the resiliency people have shown.
“We have a strong agricultural economy in Sutter County and we’re thankful for that. From a county government perspective, we should strive to provide the best services for the least cost. We need to continue to build operational efficiency through technology and process improvements,” Black said regarding priorities that should be addressed moving forward.
The pandemic and subsequent economic shutdown has had and continues to have a negative impact on the state’s gross domestic product. Local property tax revenues have remained steady, he said, though the state relies heavily on income taxes and sales taxes, which are down. The issue will only get worse the longer the pandemic and economic shutdown lasts.
“While the CARES Act did help shore up general fund reserves somewhat, we should continue to focus on operational efficiency to ensure we have the resources to provide a high level of service to our citizenry,” Black said.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Local COVID-19 case counts remain steady with small spikes
The state will be releasing its latest tier designation update today, though it appears the Yuba-Sutter area will remain in the red tier.
While local case counts have held steady for the most part in recent weeks, there have been small spikes. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the area saw 13 new cases a few weekends ago, and both Yuba County and Sutter County saw cases nearly reach double digits this past weekend.
“We are seeing clusters of cases due to individuals being lax and coming to work mildly symptomatic or not adhering to public health guidance to quarantine as close contacts,” Luu said. “This is quite dangerous and places at risk the entire community. Moreover, it’s important to know that holding within each tier, and advancing, is very precarious. We’ve seen several counties have to take steps back into the most restrictive purple tier, and we don’t want to see that in Yuba-Sutter.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 19 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 3,188 cases.
Six people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 20 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
With the holiday season ahead, Luu said local residents should continue working hard to protect themselves and others from transmitting the virus, until a widely available vaccine is distributed.
“We understand people are frustrated, but meanwhile, people say it’s time to completely open up and let our immune systems do the work,” Luu said. “But that’s not how our bodies work when it comes to a new virus.”
Luu used the seasonal flu as an example, saying that even though safe and effective vaccines are available every season for each new strain of the flu, it still hospitalizes over 200,000 people each season and kills between 8,000 and 20,000 people each season.
“Imagine how much more devastating the seasonal flu would be if we didn’t have that vaccine and just relief on our immune systems as some claim,” she said.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com