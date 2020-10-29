On the Pandemic: Sutter County Museum director and curator Jessica Hougen
Editor’s Note: Back in March/April and again in July/August, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on our communities, what local leaders needed to do. We’re circling back for a third round, asking some of the same leaders and some additional leaders about how they see the state of things as we move into the fall season.
As someone who wears many different community leader hats, Jessica Hougen, Sutter County Museum director/curator and SCORE Team leader, said the community needs to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as the bi-county area reopens.
“Reopening gives us a false sense of security but it does not mean the virus has gone away,” said Hougen. “To the contrary, our numbers are going up again, which is very concerning. We need to be even more careful in our behaviors, not less so.”
Since July, Hougen has acted as the lead of the Sutter COVID Outreach Resilience Team (SCORE), organized to support local businesses and organizations within Sutter County in understanding the current COVID guidelines for their industries and how to operate safely within those parameters. The team is educational in nature, not enforcement, said Hougen.
“This new role did not change my perspective on the pandemic – rather, it reinforced what I already thought: that this is a very serious situation and that we all need to work together for the common good,” said Hougen.
At this time, Hougen said, her biggest concern is the upcoming holiday season.
“The SCORE team is working on creating materials about how to safely gather with your family for the holidays,” said Hougen. “Of course, the safest course of action is to not gather. But the reality is that many people will gather regardless, so we want them to do it as safely as possible.”
Hougen said the community is already experiencing “COVID fatigue” related to the duration of the pandemic, with no end in sight.
“If it continues for another six months or more, we will see more of this, which could lead to our numbers going back up,” said Hougen. “We need to fight COVID fatigue and maintain vigilance in our safety measures to keep every member of our community safe.”
Although the Sutter County Museum reopened with reduced hours on Wednesday, Hougen said she is very concerned about the rise in COVID numbers pushing the bi-county area back into the purple tier (the most restrictive tier), which would shut down the museum once again.
“The longer we are closed and unable to offer services to our community, the harder it will be to recover and re-engage with our community when we do reopen,” said Hougen. “The loss of revenue is significant because the association pays for our temporary exhibits, our educational programs, our gift shop, our advertising and much more. Without funds to pay for these things, that re-engagement will be even more difficult.”
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Us Profile: What did this coach want to be when he was a kid? A coach!
College football in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region is in the early stages of reopening for summer-like conditioning drills.
It’s a different world, though.
In addition to the full-time job of coaching, Yuba College football coach Mick Pettengill is processing daily health screenings of each of his players in order to keep them safe from COVID-19.
So what did Pettengill want to be when he was a kid?
“A college football coach,” he said. “From the time I was 8 or 9 years old that’s what I wanted to be. While other kids wanted to be a pro football player, I wanted to be a coach. I remember watching John Robinson at USC and ‘The Bear’ at Alabama running onto the field with their teams and thought, ‘How cool, that’s what I want to do.’ I always knew I would play in college but more than that I wanted to be a coach.”
Drive-in-style concert to take place tonight
Organizers hope that “The Event,” tonight at Peachtree Golf & Country Club, will bring some normalcy back to the lives of Yuba-Sutter residents and make the community “feel like home” once again.
This year’s drive-in format – held on the driving range at the golf course – is quite a change from past installments, but organizers are promising a night of good music and home-town fun, while still following current COVID-19 guidelines.
“There is plenty of room to spread out on the grass so bring your lawn chairs and blankets,” said John Cassidy, director of The Event.
Headlining this year’s show is country music star and Yuba City native Tyler Rich, accompanied by Kaylee Starr, who is also a native of the area.
According to Cassidy, the Ray Allen Incident was a late addition to the line up and will kick off the festivities at 6:30 p.m.
“They are an outstanding, young Yuba-Sutter talent,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy said Thursday that the concert was close to selling out, but a few tickets were still available.
General admission tickets cost $249 and include a private 20’x18’ parking spot where one vehicle and up to eight people can come to watch the show, one Rolling Stone Pizza and four drinks of choice provided by the Happy Viking.
Additional food and drinks can also be purchased during the show.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and Cassidy recommends getting there early to settle in.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association.
Peach Tree Golf & Country Club is located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road in Marysville.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/eventpeachtree.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com