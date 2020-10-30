Fall back
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday – set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday.
Officials help ensure local woman’s voting streak stays intact
Several emergency surgeries left her recovering in a Stanford hospital bed, and Yuba City resident Stephanie Ruscigno thought she was going to miss voting in this election – that’s a big deal to her, because she hadn’t missed voting since she started in 1972.
But Sutter County officials came to the rescue to ensure her voting streak stays intact.
“I have never missed an election of any kind since 1972,” said Ruscigno. “Even when I was serving overseas 6,000 miles away I was still able to vote.”
As a member of the Marysville High School graduating class of 1972, Ruscigno said, she was among the first group of 18-year-olds allowed to vote.
“I was excited to vote then; right now I am just very grateful,” said Ruscigno. “I know what it means so much more now.”
Ruscigno thought there was no way she would get to vote, since she is confined to her hospital bed for the foreseeable future. After discussing things with a friend, she reached out to the Sutter County Clerk to see if there was something that could be done.
“If you don’t ask, the answer is always going to be ‘no,’” said Ruscigno.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said this type of situation is not common, but does pop up from time to time. She reached out to election officials in Santa Clara County and was able to work with a liaison so a ballot could be delivered to Ruscigno’s bedside.
“We want everybody to have the opportunity to vote, even with unexpected circumstances like being in the hospital,” said Johnston.
She said there are a couple options for those who want to vote but are unable to do so in-person or by mail. In the seven days prior to an election, individuals can fill out an emergency vote-by-mail application to pick up a vote-by-mail ballot if they are unable to vote in-person on Election Day due to illness or unforeseen circumstances. The elections office also has the ability to email encrypted copies of a ballot to individuals to be downloaded, printed and filled out at home, said Johnston.
When Ruscigno received word that her ballot would be delivered to her hospital room, she said she was overcome with emotion and gratitude.
“I didn’t know I’d get so emotional,” said Ruscigno. “It means that much.”
“She was so sweet,” said Johnston. “She called us back a few days later and was just in tears because she was so thankful.”
Ruscigno said she received her ballot Thursday morning and couldn’t wait to fill it out.
“Voting is a precious right,” said Ruscigno. “Take the bull by the horns and don’t waste it, people.”
– By Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?: What’s best for Halloween? Staying in with the lights off or getting out and about?
Depending on whether you’re a youngster or of voting age, this might be the most important question of the weekend: “Are we going to go trick-or-treating?”
We asked our Facebook friends what they thought – the celebrants had an edge. Here are a few examples of comments:
– Tricia Young Vega: Absolutely dressing up and handing out candy. We are modifying our set up this year for safety and making it still happen.
– Angie Drope: We have to learn how to live with this. It’s not going away. I teach in person and have been doing it safely since August. If we can go to the grocery store, we can trick or treat. Why is this even a debate or a question? If you don’t want to trick-or-treat, then don’t.
– Shayna Garza: House decorated, kids going trick or treating, and, yes, giving candy out as well. Children and families have suffered enough with so many restrictions. Living my life the way I choose to. I know what’s Best for my family, the government does not!
Find more responses inside in the Open Forum.