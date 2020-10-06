Rain possible by the end of the week
The battles against fires burning around Northern California could be helped this week with a cooling trend and the possibility for precipitation both in the valley and foothills beginning Friday.
The National Weather Service Tuesday was calling for a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday with a high around 72 degrees for Yuba-Sutter.
Rain totals for Friday and Saturday combined could total anywhere from ¼ inch to an inch in the valley and up to two inches in the foothills, according to the weather service.
Temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal through Wednesday before the cool-down begins, according to the weather service.
The air quality index for the area dropped to 64 on Tuesday, equating to moderate conditions. Over the weekend the AQI registered an unhealthy 168. Last week the AQI neared 200.
The August Complex Fires is 58 percent contained and has burned over a million acres. There are multiple counties within the fire area, including part of Colusa County.
Marysville residents might detect an odor of natural gas today
Marysville residents could notice a natural gas smell today beginning at 7 a.m., as Pacific Gas and Electric Co. begins to vent a pipeline at its Marysville yard at Sixth and Yuba streets.
“As we vent the pipe the smell of natural gas and the sound of it venting from the pipe may be noticeable from residences and businesses in the area, depending on wind direction,” PGE said in a statement.
The smell will quickly dissipate and is not harmful to the public, according to the news release. Service will not be interrupted.
PGE will eventually be clearing a 0.7-mile section of natural gas transmission pipeline between the Marysville PGE yard and First and D streets so it can install a new gas regulator at the facility.
Anyone with concerns about the odor during the venting process in or around its property or business can contact 1-800-743-5000, so a safety assessment can be conducted.