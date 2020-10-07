Colusa bike ride happening Saturday
An event that’s actually going to happen!
The Colusa Lions Club will host their 11th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride on Saturday. Originally scheduled for May 2, the event was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Pingrey, president of the Colusa Lions Club, said there are more than 100 riders signed up for the race so far, which is about half the number that would normally participate.
Those interested in participating can pre-register online at http://3fcentury.com/index.php. Registration will also be available at the event’s start location, 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. or on the morning of the event starting at 5:45 a.m.
Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century (68 miles) or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $45-$70, depending on route.
The 3F Century is different than most century rides because it doesn’t have the heart-pounding, thigh-killing climbs common to most.
“Instead of hills, hills and more hills, the 3F Century offers a flat, fast and fun bike ride,” said Dave McGarth, founder of the 3F Century Ride. “The total elevation gain is 591 inches.”
The 3F Century Ride began in May of 2009 to raise money to purchase a new mat for the Colusa High School wrestling team.
McGarth, principal of Colusa High School at the time, had just started a new wrestling program and initiated the bike ride to pay back a loan he had taken out from the Colusa Redskins Athletic Foundation to cover the costs of the new wrestling mat.
Over the last decade, the ride has grown to include hundreds of participants traveling from all over the state for the chance to ride through the quiet country roads in the area.
The Lions Club partnered with McGarth after the third year of the event and have hosted the event each year since with McGarth’s help.
Proceeds from the race are used by the Lions Club to give back to the community of Colusa.
For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
–Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Local river projects receive funding
The California Natural Resources Agency is directing $50 million in funding to 15 projects across the state intended to immediately help improve ecosystem health for Central Valley salmon, steelhead and other native fish.
Of that $50 million in Proposition 68 funding, nearly $38 million will be directed to projects along the Yuba, Feather and Sacramento rivers.
The projects that will receive funding – ranging from floodplain restoration and gravel enhancement to the installation of fish passage and fish screens – will help boost the viability of salmonids and other native fish across the state.
“Imperiled fish need improved conditions now. We’re excited to make these strategic investments to get projects moving and advance the Newsom Administration’s goals of furthering large-scale habitat restoration,” said agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot in a press release. “These multi-faceted projects were developed over time with a wide variety of stakeholders, building on widely recognized needs for imperiled fish. They hold the promise of bringing benefits on line quickly to deliver on our priorities.”
Prop 68 was approved by voters in 2018 and authorized more than $4 billion in funding for natural resources-related programs including habitat conservation, expanded access to parks and water resilience projects.
The California Natural Resources Agency was directed $200 million of that funding to support multi-benefit water quality, water supply and watershed protection and restoration to improve environmental health in the Sacramento and San Joaquin river systems.
Various state agencies that helped select the projects included the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Water Resources, and the State Water Resources Control Board.
To be selected for funding, projects needed to meet the following selection criteria: advance at least one recognized species recovery plan or effort; be almost certain to deliver identified benefits to target species; provide durable, long-term benefits; be feasible to implement within a clear, reasonable timeframe; be planned for completion by an experienced project team; and be supported by a wide variety of governmental and non-governmental partners.
Local projects
– For the Hallwood Project – Phase 1 along the Yuba River, the Yuba Water Agency received $2,875,000 to create and enhance 89 acres of juvenile floodplain rearing habitat, which will improve natural river morphology and increase floodplain habitat, riparian habitat, instream cover, and habitat complexity, diversity and availability over a broad range of flows.
– Along the Feather River, the Department of Water Resources will receive $1.5 million for gravel augmentation. The project will see the installation of approximately 8,000 cubic yards of gravel on the river to improve substrate conditions for spawning salmonids at key riffles, and will increase the existing suitable spawning habitat area.
– Five projects along the Sacramento River were also awarded a total of $33.6 million, with the largest projects being the installation of a high-priority fish screen to eliminate the entrainment of native fish species ($15.7 million) and the rehabilitation of the Tisdale Weir and implementation of a fish passage ($8.9 million).